It's a girl! Dancing With the Stars co-stars Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov revealed the sex of their first child in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

"IT’S A …..BABY GIRL 💗💗💗🎉🎉🎉" Karagach began the post. She paired the caption with a celebratory video from her 30th birthday party turned baby shower, featuring her and Pashkov embracing and the party guests playing a variety of silly party games.

"Pasha and I are OVER THE MOON to finally share these beautiful news with you!!!!" Karagach continued. "This is a birthday I’ll never forget. I want to thank Pasha for making this day so special for me. From the morning love notes and flowers to the games and festivities at night, thank you for spoiling me with love. I couldn’t have ask for a better day and better people to be surrounded by. Thank you for celebrating me and baby girl!!!"

Karagach also thanked her videography team, Wandering Free Photo and Video, saying, "We couldn’t have asked for a cooler chic to meet and work with. You’re freaking awesome!!"

The reveal of their baby's sex comes just over a month after Karagach and Pashkov announced their pregnancy with another Instagram post. "Baby Pashkov coming May ’23🤍" the couple wrote at the time. "We love you more than words could ever express."

Karagach and Pashkov's little girl marks the fourth Dancing With the Stars baby on the way. DWTS pro Witney Carson is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Carson McAllister; fellow pro Lindsay Arnold is also expecting baby No. 2; and Val Chmerkovskiy's wife, Jenna Johnson, is also pregnant. She sat out season 31 due to the pregnancy.

