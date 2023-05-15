Witney Carson had a very special Mother’s Day!

The Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their second son on Sunday.

"My boys, could there be a better Mother’s Day gift??" 29-year-old Carson captioned an Instagram photo on May 14. "We are on cloud nine and soaking in every second."

After giving birth, Carson posted to her Instagram Story that the baby was "doing great" and she was celebrating the major event with sushi.

Carson first revealed that she was expecting her second child in November during the DWTS semifinals.

Following the on-air revelation, she reflected on the moment while talking to ET.

"It felt amazing!" Carson gushed. "I mean, I grew up on this show, I started when I was 18. So the fact that I got married [while] on this show, I've announced that I'm having a kid on the show, it's just like a full circle moment!"

In January, the Dancing With the Stars pro shared the exciting news about her second child with a beachside reveal.

"Our second blessing," Carson wrote. In the clip, the camera pans past sand that spells out "It's a boy," before Carson, McAllister and their 2-year-old son, Kevin, are all revealed sharing a sweet embrace.

On her Instagram Story, she further shared that she and her family kept baby number two’s sex under wraps for a while.

The dancing pro also dished to ET about sharing her pregnancy experience with her best friend, Lindsay Arnold, who gave birth to her second child earlier this month.

"She actually called me to tell me that she was pregnant! And I was like, 'Oh, I actually was looking to tell you too!' And we were laughing literally for five minutes straight," Carson shared at the time. "So I think its just gonna be a really fun little childhood for our kids together."

