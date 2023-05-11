Congratulations are in order for Maya Vander, who announced she gave birth to a baby girl!

The former Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on Thursday and shared that she and her husband, Dave Miller, welcomed a baby girl whom they named Emma Reign. Maya posted a photo of her holding her baby girl while in the hospital bed. Dave is also in the picture looking proud as ever.

"Welcome to the world Emma Reign! My rainbow baby!" Maya captioned the post. "This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. I gave birth few days ago and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!"

She continued, "Thank you so much @femcareobgyn and dr Senemar. Thank you to the amazing nurses at Baptist hospital. I will forever be grateful ❤️ and yes I’m wearing a mask because of course I had the worse cold🤧but I made it to push a baby with full stuffy nose;)."

It was just last week when ET confirmed Maya was pregnant, late in her pregnancy, it now turns out. The baby news brings an abundance of joy, given how fans have been closely following Maya's journey. She sadly suffered a miscarriage last June at just 10 weeks, a tragedy that came six months after going through a stillbirth the year prior. In December 2021, Maya shared the sad news that she had a stillbirth with her third child, Mason, at 38 weeks.

Posting a photo of an empty hospital bassinet on Instagram, Maya wrote, "Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date' question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason 💔💙."

Dave and Maya are also parents to 4-year-old son Aiden and 3-year-old daughter Elle. The new addition to the family has everyone ecstatic for one of the Netflix show's fan favorites. Her former Selling Sunset co-star, Emma Hernan, dropped a comment congratulating the happy couple.

"BABY EMMA!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍 So in love and so happy for your family! Best mama ever!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Emma wrote.

According to People, who first broke the news, Maya gave birth at Baptist Hospital in Miami.

"I kept the pregnancy very quiet until the end. I am feeling so much relief now that I delivered, and we are both safe," Maya told the outlet.

