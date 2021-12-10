Selling Sunset star Maya Vander has suffered a horrible loss. The 39-year-old real estate agent and reality star took to Instagram on Friday to share with her followers that she had a still birth.

Posting a photo of an empty hospital bassinet on Instagram, Vander wrote, "Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date' question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason 💔💙."

Vander and her husband, Dave, already share son Aiden, 2, and daughter, Elle, 1.

Tarek El Moussa, the husband of Vander's Selling Sunset co-star, Heather Rae Young, commented on the post, writing, "I’m so sorry, Maya❤️❤️❤️"

Tarek's wife, Heather Rae Young, also wrote, "Maya I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️"

Vander and her husband initially announced they were expecting their third child over the summer, with the reality star posting to Instagram at the time, "Here we go again...baby number 3 will be our Christmas/ Chanukah present! 💙👶"

In September, she shared a sweet pool pic with her two children, writing, "My favorite job is being a mom!"

