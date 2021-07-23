'Selling Sunset’ Star Maya Vander Pregnant With Baby No. 3
Maya Vander has a baby on the way! The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and her husband, whose identity she has yet to reveal, are expecting their third child.
Vander and her husband are already parents to Aiden, 2, and Elle, 1.
The realtor shared the news with a stunning pic of her and her husband posing together in Miami, Florida. Vander, who was wearing a spaghetti strap dress and nude heels, was all smiles as her husband, sporting a button-up and khakis, rested his hand on her growing baby bump.
"Here we go again...baby number 3 will be our Christmas/Chanukah present!" Vander wrote alongside the pic.
In the hashtags she included in the caption, Vander revealed that she's four months along in her pregnancy.
Vander's Selling Sunset co-stars poured into the comments to offer Vander and her family their congratulations. Davina Potratz wrote, "Love this pic!! Congrats my darling friend!!"
"Omgggg I’m so happy for you!!!!!" Christine Quinn, who welcomed her first child earlier this year, wrote.
Meanwhile, new season four cast member Emma Hernan gushed, "Yay!!! CONGRATULATIONS GORGEOUS!! Cutest pregnant mama ever."
