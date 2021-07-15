Christine Quinn is sharing the "dramatic entrance" her baby boy, Christian, made just two months ago. The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram Thursday to reveal the details of her emergency C-section and what it's been like having to relive the traumatic experience on the upcoming season of the reality TV show.

"Happy 2 month birthday to my sweet little baby! 👶🏼 Two months ago today, you made an extremely dramatic entrance, just like your mommy. (Except you were very early, and I am always late) 💅🏻," the real estate agent, who is known for her dramatic entrances and even more dramatic outfits, began the lengthy post.

"Reliving the trauma on Selling Sunset about my birth experience, was one of the most difficult things I have ever done; let alone allowing these very raw, personal moments of my life captured on camera. I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive," she explained.

While Quinn was all smiles in the series of photos of and her husband, Christian Richard, holding their baby boy, the road to get to celebration was a scary one, with the new mom sharing that baby Christian was "seconds away from not making it."

"After my water broke the day I was filming, I was rushed to the hospital already 9cm dilated. Hyperventilating from the excruciating pain, I was immediately rushed in to an emergency crash C-section due to both our heart rates instantly plummeting. Baby C umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. Baby C was seconds away from not making it. The surgeons didn’t even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining. They ran me through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery to ensure there was no remaining tools left in my body. I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us," she shared.

Quinn continued, "I thank God everyday for my blessings, and my miracle baby. Always remember life is too short and grudges are a waste of perfect happiness. Let go of what you can, and take chances. Give everything and have no regrets. Life is too short to be unhappy. ❤️❤️🙏🏻With this, I realized that with the responsibility of being a role model, it requires complete authenticity, and I wouldn’t be genuine if I didn’t share my vulnerabilities in the process. That to me is the true definition of being a Boss Bitch. ❤️🌟"

The 32-year-old real estate guru and her husband welcomed their first child together May 15.

"Christian Georges Dumontet was born a healthy baby boy, on Saturday, May 15, at 4:22 p.m. PT in Los Angeles," her rep shared with ET at the time. "The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 20.5 inches long. Baby C was born via emergency C-section 22 minutes after arriving to the hospital."

"Welcome Baby C 👶🏼 I could not feel more in love, blessed, and grateful. Words can not express the joy of being a mommy," Quinn wrote alongside the first photos of her baby boy.

