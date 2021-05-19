Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is now a mom! The 32-year-old real estate guru and her husband, Christian Richard, have welcomed their first child together, her rep confirms to ET.

"Christian Georges Dumontet was born a healthy baby boy, on Saturday, May 15, at 4:22 p.m. PT in Los Angeles," her rep shares. "The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 20.5 inches long. Baby C was born via emergency C-section 22 minutes after arriving to the hospital."

Quinn tellsPeople that "Baby C is more precious that I could have ever imagined."

"Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone," she continues. "It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him."

Quinn adds, "Let's just say he was born with good taste. He has a closet filled with designer outfits that I cannot wait to dress him in!"

The new mom says her baby boy came quick. "It was a giant gush of fluid, just like in the movies," she shares. "I wrapped a towel around my waist and off we went to the hospital. Twenty-two minutes later, Baby C was born via emergency C-section performed by Dr. Steve A. Rad. He was incredible under the pressure and complexity of the situation."

She quips to People, "Baby C was very eager to make his appearance in this world and in dramatic fashion -- he got that from his mommy."

Quinn announced her pregnancy in March. "I'm going to be a mommy!" she captioned a stunning photo of herself holding her baby bump in a silk, white gown. "My heart is already bursting with love and gratitude for this little life inside me. I’m humbled, awestruck, and inspired. It’s already a feeling like no other that I’ve ever experienced, and all I can think about is how we can be the best parents possible. We can’t wait to start our family!"

"I know becoming a mother will change me for the better," she continued. "And I can’t wait to experience this next chapter together as a family."

Days later, Quinn spoke exclusively to ET about her hopes for motherhood. "I think I'm going to be a fabulous mom," she said. "I'm so excited because I'm so hands-on in so many different ways … [and] I can't wait to just love and teach my child so many things. Christian and I both have so much to offer in different ways, so I think it's going to be a really, really great blend of just the perfect parenthood relationship."

With a nod to Mean Girls, she added: "I'm not a regular mom, I'm the cool mom. I'm going to be like, you guys need any snacks, condoms? That's the type of mom I'm probably going to be."

Quinn also explained that she and Richard hope to keep their baby's life as gender neutral as possible. "We're not doing anything gender specific," she shared. "Our nursery is jungle-themed, and we're just going to go with a feeling. We're going to really just go with a feeling and see what works and what we feel comfortable with. Then, as our angel gets older, that's up to them to decide."

