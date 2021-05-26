'Selling Sunset': Meet the New Cast Members for Seasons 4 and 5
‘Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Says Season 4 Will Feature New…
'Bling Empire's Christine Chiu Says Baby G Has Car Standards, Re…
Chrishell Stause Jokingly Says Her 'Bar Is Low' When It Comes to…
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Fashion Recap! The Best Red Carpet St…
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’s Cast Talks Explosive Premiere and What to…
‘Shahs of Sunset’: Reza Farahan on Repairing His Relationship Wi…
Lala Kent Opens Up About Motherhood & What Late Dad Would Think …
Audrina Patridge on Dating Chris Pine and If ‘Hills’ Co-Star Bro…
Nikki Glaser and Chrishell Stause Tease Former ‘DWTS’ Partner Gl…
Kameron Westcott Isn’t Sure ‘RHOD’ Cast Can Move Forward After S…
‘Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li Says She's Single and Ready to Mingl…
‘Siesta Key’: Brandon Gomes on Fatherhood, Camilla Cattaneo and …
‘Mom’ Star Allison Janney Has Her ‘Own Theories’ About the Sitco…
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Talk ‘Pump Rules’ Return and How Sho…
Maya Hawke on Feeling ‘Scared’ of YouTubers, Her Parents and ‘St…
Jennifer Hudson Shares Why Her Emotional Role in ‘Monster’ Meant…
2021 Billboard Music Awards: Lena Waithe Teases New Music Label …
Dave Grohl Praises All Mothers of Musicians and Talks ‘From Crad…
J Balvin Seemingly Confirms He's Expecting a Son, Says He Will B…
Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges of Possession of…
The Oppenheim Group is getting two new agents. Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan are joining Selling Sunset for seasons 4 and 5, Netflix announced on Wednesday.
Existing cast members Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz are all slated to return.
Villela is a Mexican-American actress, best known for work as Emiliana in El Señor de los Cielos and Sara in Una Maid en Manhattan. According to Netflix, Villela's transition from successful television actress to successful real estate agent was a very personal, spiritual, and emotional journey for her, as she's decided to start a new chapter in her life and is ready to find her way in the competitive LA real estate market.
Hernan, meanwhile, is an entrepreneur, CEO of Emma-Leigh & Co, angel investor, and luxury real estate agent. She ventured into the real estate world when she decided to purchase her own multimillion dollar home and started buying investment properties, Netflix says, adding that Hernan is a self made multi-millionaire, with big real estate clients and an even bigger heart.
Quinn previously revealed to ET that Selling Sunset would be adding a couple fresh faces to its newest season.
"Filming is going great. We have some new cast members that are added, potentially," she teased at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. "It's very juicy to see how everyone will get along with me."
"I feel like I always cause the most drama," she laughed.
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Posts First Photo of Baby Boy
‘Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Says Season 4 Will Feature New Cast Members (Exclusive)
'Selling Sunset' and 'Bling Empire' Returning for More Seasons