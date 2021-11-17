Whitney Port Reveals She Suffered Pregnancy Loss In Emotional Post

Whitney Port announced that she suffered another pregnancy loss on Thursday. The reality star took to her Instagram story to address the turn of events with her fans.

"I'm so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched our latest YouTube episode, but lost the baby. We found out yesterday," Port wrote.

"I don't even really know what to say here," Port continued, adding that she recorded a "verbal diary of all my thoughts and emotions" that she plans to share on the forthcoming episode of her podcast.

"Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now," she concluded. "I don't want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full -- I don't physically feel like complete s**t anymore."

The news of the miscarriage comes less than two weeks after Port first shared that she and her husband, Tim Rosenman, were expecting a baby.

In a new video posted to Port's YouTube channel in early November, the Hills alum announced that she was seven weeks pregnant, but that she feared the pregnancy might be an "unhealthy one."

"I'm currently seven weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday," an emotional Port said while sitting next to her husband. "I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it, because of my history with miscarriages. I've had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday."

Port went on to explain that during a recent ultrasound, her doctor found that "whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be, given the week that I'm at."

Adding, "He said that he was pessimistic about this pregnancy, and he told me to get blood drawn. So, I will get blood results back today and see if numbers are going up or going down. He thinks they'll likely be going down. And he is having me come in for another ultrasound on Monday."

Port, who is already a mom to 4-year-old Sonny, said she's scared of the idea of not being able to give her husband another child and her son a sibling.

"I definitely feel just scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that, and also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it," the Hills alum continued. "The emotions are obviously very complicated. I still feel very, very pregnant."

