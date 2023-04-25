Rumer Willis can officially add a very important role to her resume: mom!

The actress and eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis announced she gave birth to her first child with musician boyfriend Derek Thomas on April 18.

"✨ Louetta Isley Thomas Willis ✨ You are pure magic 🌱 Born at home on Tuesday April 18th You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨," the Instagram announcement read.

News of the family's tiniest addition comes four months after Rumer shared her pregnancy news with the world back in December by posting photos of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

While the couple tends to keep their romance out of the spotlight, Rumer paid tribute to her "sweet, sweet man" and dad-to-be Derek on Valentine's Day. "I didn’t know that love could feel like this. I have never been so happy in my life. You make everything more fun and goofy and joyful. You take such good care of my ♥️. Your silliness and laughter is something I am so deeply grateful for and truly what made me fall in love with you," she wrote to him in an Instagram tribute. "Thank you for being my partner in crime, my confidant, my best friend and always saying yes to adventure and challenging me to be the best version of myself. Thank you for making me a mama, and being my partner in this wild ride into parenthood, you take such good care of me and our little one already. We are so lucky to love you."

The newborn is the first grandchild for Demi and Bruce, who were married for more than a decade before their split in the late '90s. Together, they share daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29.

The baby's arrival marks happy news for the family following Bruce's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," his family shared in a joint statement in February. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

"FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone," they elaborated. "For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."

The family concluded the statement by saying, "Bruce has always found joy in life -- and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."

