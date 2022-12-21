Demi Moore Is Ready for Her 'Unhinged Grandma Era' Following Rumer Willis' Pregnancy Announcement
Bruce Willis All Smiles in Holiday Photo With His Ex Demi Moore,…
Tom Brady Addresses 'Amicable' Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Focused …
Reneé Rapp Reacts to Selling Out First-Ever Headlining Music Tou…
'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Shares Cryptic Message About Judgment…
Jamie Lopez, 'Super Sized Salon' Star and Babydoll Beauty Coutur…
Allison Holker ‘Trying to Cope as Best She Can’ After tWitch’s D…
Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star, Dead at 19
'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Confirms Marriage to Kody Is Over
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser on Whether He's Anything Like His Cha…
Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen Want Even More Kids After…
Sonya Eddy, ‘General Hospital’ Star, Dead at 55
Why There's 'No Trust Left' Between Royal Family and Prince Harr…
Jason Momoa Explains Why His Kids Are the Reason He Took ‘Slumbe…
Adam Zimmer, Bengals Assistant Coach, Dead at 38
Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Shares Update on Her Condition Follow…
Alyssa Milano Offers Update on 'Who's the Boss?' Reboot With Ton…
'90 Day Fiancé’: Kim Breaks Up With Usman and Returns Engagement…
It may have felt like the whole world was cheering when Rumer Willis announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, but mom Demi Moore made sure to the loudest of the bunch. The grandmother-to-be took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter's first pregnancy, posting the same carousel of images her daughter shared earlier that day.
"Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era 🌱," she wrote in the caption. Rumer thanked her mom in the comments, writing, "Love you mama," shortly after Demi posted the update.
The black-and-white photo set included a shot of Rumer's boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, kissing her baby bump as the pair posed for a selfie, as well as a photo of Rumer's pregnant silhouette. Another shot shows Thomas overwhelmed with excitement as he holds on to Rumer's growing belly once more.
Several fellow celebrities soon joined in to celebrate. Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, "I’m into this phase for you," and Kate Hudson added, "Oh boy. That just made me tear up 🙏 What a joy! ❤️ Love you guys ❤️." Michelle Pfeiffer, Maria Shriver, Lucy Liu and Rita Wilson also left messages of support.
Rumer, 34, shared the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday, captioning her slideshow of photos with a seedling emoji. The baby will be the couple's first child, officially making Demi and Rumer's dad, Bruce Willis, grandparents.
The happy news came just days after Demi shared a look at their blended family ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Demi looked ecstatic as ever locked in Bruce's arms while his wife, Emma Heming, looked equally as happy next to Demi. Emma and Bruce's kids -- daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8 -- were also part of the adorable photo, as were Demi and Bruce's daughters, Rumer, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28.
Demi captioned the pic, "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!"
Emma commented, "What a fun evening 😍❤️."
RELATED CONTENT:
Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Critics Who Think She's Been Pregnant Forever
'Below Deck' Alum Kate Chastain Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Keke Palmer Announces She's Pregnant During 'SNL' Debut
Related Gallery