Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Critics Who Think She's Been Pregnant Forever

Chrissy Teigen is clapping back at critics who think she's been pregnant for far too long.

Teigen took to Instagram Monday to address impatient followers who have commented on the length of her pregnancy, with a look at her growing baby bump.

"'Omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr,' how do you think I feel thank u," Teigen captioned the pic, which saw the 37-year-old fresh-faced, and bikini clad as she basked in a pool.

Journalist, Yashar Ali, came to Teigen's defense in the comments, writing, "This happens every time with your pregnancies. It’s like people lose concept of time."

"I announced in August!" the cookbook author replied. "I'm not a possum."

Teigen and husband John Legend announced her pregnancy in August, almost two years after losing their son, Jack, at 20 weeks gestation. The couple also share two more kids, daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

While the family of four is patiently awaiting their newest member, a source told ET that Teigen's reached the point that she's "ready for the baby."

"Chrissy has been enjoying her pregnancy, but now she's at a point with it where she's ready for the baby," the source said. "She's feeling a bit uncomfortable, and she's always tired. They are all so excited about growing their family and can't wait to meet their new baby."

Legend is equally as excited for their new addition, telling ET in September that he and his wife want even more children in the future.

"Chrissy, I think, wants more," Legend shared. "I'm one of four, so I'm cool with it. I was like, you know, once you get into that zone, it's a lot of folks -- especially when you're traveling, [it] gets difficult."

Still, Legend said he's happy to have two sets of helping hands now with his older children.

"They have each other, you know, Luna and Miles will be older siblings now," he said. "There's enough of a gap to where we don't have to micromanage their every moment."

