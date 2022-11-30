Chrissy Teigen Turns 37: How Her Family Is Doing Ahead of Their New Baby
Happy Birthday, Chrissy Teigen! The model and influencer turned 37 on Wednesday ahead of the arrival of her next child.
A source tells ET the she remains focused on her children and family as she prepares to welcome the new baby.
"Chrissy loves being a mom," the source said. "Her kids and family are her number one priority. Even when she is busy working, she will make time for them."
Teigen and husband John Legendannounced her pregnancy in August, almost two years after losing their son, Jack, at 20 weeks gestation. The couple also share two more kids, daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.
The source added that Teigen has kept busy with work throughout the pregnancy, though often allowing Luna and Miles to tag along.
"Sometimes Chrissy will bring her kids with her to different work commitments, and she'll make time to play with them and make sure they're having fun," the source said.
"John and Chrissy also accompany each other to work things when they can," the source continued. "They're very supportive of one another, both professionally and personally, and understand each other. They have a deep connection and are very in love."
In September, Teigen tweeted that she could "finally feel the baby," a sigh of relief that meant "I don't need to text my doc for a daily-drive-by ultrasound anymore." The source now adds that "Chrissy has been enjoying her pregnancy, but now she's at a point with it where she's ready for the baby. She's feeling a bit uncomfortable, and she's always tired. They are all so excited about growing their family and can't wait to meet their new baby."
Legend recently told ET he was equally as excited for the new addition, and weighed in on the possibility of them having even more. "Chrissy, I think, wants more," Legend told ET's Kevin Frazier in September. "I'm one of four, so I'm cool with it. I was like, you know, once you get into that zone, it's a lot of folks -- especially when you're traveling, [it] gets difficult."
Still, Legend is happy to have two sets of helping hands now with his older children.
"They have each other, you know, Luna and Miles will be older siblings now," he said. "There's enough of a gap to where we don't have to micromanage their every moment."
