Baby on board! Kate Chastain has officially given birth to her first child.

The Below Deck alum shared the news via Instagram on Friday, along with a photo of her newborn son. "Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay 💙," she captioned a pic of her and her little one.

The baby's arrival comes after Chastain, who appeared on six seasons of the Bravo show before exiting in 2020, revealed in December 2022 that she was pregnant. As she later told ET, she was not yet at the 12-week mark when she had to attend BravoCon in New York City in October 2022, which made for a tricky trip.

"The hardest thing was, you're really not supposed to share until you're at week 12 and BravoCon was week 11 and a half," she said. "So, here I am, the biggest weekend, partying, drinks -- everybody in the Bravo universe, 'Come out, have drinks with us!' I must have told at least 43 people I was on antibiotics, and I'm such a bad liar that I just started locking myself in my hotel room because everybody was there having a good time, and I was pretty sure people were on to me because, Kate Chastain, you're not having a drink with us? Are you [OK]?"

While she did eventually announce the special news, the first-time mom has kept details on how the pregnancy came to be to a minimum. "I wasn't planning it, but I was hoping for it," she told ET. "It is a happy miracle, and I would love to share every detail with how it happened and everything, but I think I’m gonna be a good mom because I’m realizing, like, this is not just my information. Like, my unborn child, one day, will have access to the Internet and we'll be able to Google, and I just feel like it's not just my information to share."

She will, however, be posting her child on social media. "I respect people's privacy, but I’m going to be obsessed with this baby, obviously, and if I put that limitation on myself to be careful, it wouldn't last," she said, referencing other stars who purposely hide their kids' faces online. "I'm just gonna be like, 'Look how cute! Look how cute my baby is!'"

Ultimately, Chastain was looking forward to motherhood. "I just think it's gonna be so fun," she said. "I don't mean to keep comparing it to my dog, but it's my only point of reference, and my mom said to me, 'Well, think about how much you love your dog. Now, imagine if your dog could talk back to you!'"

