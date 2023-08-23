Ariana Madix Poses With Boyfriend Daniel Wai in Chicago

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai are still going strong. The Vanderpump Rules star shared a photo to Instagram on Monday capturing her visit to Chicago's The Bean, a large reflective metal art installation in Millennium Park. The 38-year-old reality TV star was joined by her boyfriend, fitness coach and influencer Daniel Wai.

The rain didn’t seem to stop the couple from cuddling up in front of the sculpture. "Beans beans the musical fruit," Madix wrote in her caption, referencing the art piece, while showing off matching Nike shoes with Wai.

In June, Madix enjoyed an early birthday celebration with Wai. The pair were all smiles in a cozied-up snap from The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, with the fitness trainer detailing how he and her friends pulled off an epic surprise for the Vanderpump Rules star.

"She thought she was coming here for a dinner, but got surprised by @bradxbrad on the plane then @melissa.marie.3 @meganruth11 @meredithk8 @jasminegoode_ @norms_k @laurenb33 @rwangg @jennjenng @davekaplannyc @chef_michael_jenkins all in the city for @govballnyc," Wai captioned the photo, which was also shared on Madix's page. Among the festival highlights shared were performances by Odesza, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar.

Back in April, Madix and Wai sparked romance rumors when they partied together at Coachella. ET exclusively reported that the two had been "casually dating" for a month at the time, after connecting at a friend's wedding in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Madix was photographed dancing and enjoying herself at the event, which is where she met Wai, and they "really hit it off." Madix planned to attend the wedding long before news broke that her ex, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with the former couple's friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Rachel Leviss.

Madix and Wai have both worked in the hospitality industry and shared several friends in common, but didn’t connect until the wedding. Madix's friends find Wai to be "a breath of fresh air."

VPR is currently in production for the show's 11th season. However, back in July, a source told ET that Madix refused to film with Sandoval.

"Tom and Ariana haven’t filmed one-on-one and she’s telling her friends she won’t," the source said. "She’s made it clear she doesn’t want to film with Tom and is in a good place mentally, and filming with him will only cause disruption. Ariana has also skipped group things, like the recent trip, to avoid Tom."

As for Leviss, she will not return for the Bravo series' upcoming season. She did, however, recently speak out in a bombshell, three-part interview with Bethenny Frankel.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to Rachel Leviss Not Returning to 'Vanderpump Rules' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Ariana Madix Is Ready to Tell Her Side of Scandoval With New Book

Rachel Leviss Has 'No Contact Policy' With 'VPR' Cast, Wanted Same Pay as Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval & Ex Ariana Madix Attend Same Charity Event After Split

Exes Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix Pose for 1st Post-Scandoval Pic

Ariana Madix Will Not Film With Ex Tom Sandoval One-on-One: Source

Related Gallery