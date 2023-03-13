Ariana Madix Parties at Wedding in Mexico Amid Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal
Ariana Madix isn’t going to let Tom Sandoval’s infidelity ruin her plans.
The Vanderpump Rules star was photographed dancing and enjoying herself in Oaxaca, Mexico, over the weekend. Madix was attending a friend's wedding that was planned long before news broke earlier this month that her ex cheated on her with Raquel Leviss, ET has learned.
The 37-year-old was spotted enjoying sunny Mexico while wearing a colorful dress and spending quality time with friends.
On Saturday, Tom Schwartz broke his silence amid allegations of the months-long affair between his best friend and business partner, Sandoval, and his co-star, Leviss.
In a video obtained by TMZ, Schwartz said Sandoval is doing "OK relatively speaking" and that he has a sense of profound sadness. That being said, Schwartz says Sandoval "feels like a piece of s**t, and to some extent, he is. But he knows he f**ked up."
As for Ariana, Schwartz is adamant she has a really good support system.
On Wednesday, Sandoval shared a personal message on his Instagram, and started his statement by apologizing to "everyone I've hurt."
He then apologized to Madix, writing, "Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
The 39-year-old restaurant owner and musician added that he feels "really horrible" for the impact of his actions on 37-year-old Madix and "everyone around us."
Sandoval's statement comes after his initial comment on the matter failed to mention Madix at all. He apologized and asked that people leave Schwartz out of the drama as well as his friends and family.
"Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong," Sandoval wrote, asking that fans not take aim at his restaurant amid the ongoing scandal.
Following her exclusive statement to ET apologizing to Madix and sharing that she is in counseling for her "unhealthy behavioral cycle," Leviss released a second statement last Wednesday evening, addressing the status of her relationship with Sandoval.
"Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," Leviss, 28, wrote on Instagram. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead... Right now I need to heal."
Madix has yet to address the cheating scandal but recently reactivated her Instagram account.
