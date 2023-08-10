Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have reunited. On Aug. 8, the exes were photographed together for the first time since filming for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules started in late June. It also marks the first time the former couple have posed together since news broke in March that Sandoval cheated on Madix with their co-star, Rachel Leviss.

In the pic, Madix and Sandoval are joined by fellow Vanderpump Rules co-stars Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, and former co-star Dayna Kathan. The image was taken during a private backyard water tasting, according to the reality stars' Instagram Stories.

This photo op comes after a source told ET last month that Madix refuses to film with Sandoval. "Tom and Ariana haven’t filmed one-on-one and she’s telling her friends she won’t," the source claimed.

In early March, Madix and Sandoval announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined the show. It wasn't long before news broke that Sandoval was cheating on Madix with Leviss. The cheating scandal, often referred to as Scandoval, was a big plot point in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Filming for season 11 of the popular Bravo reality television series began shortly after the explosive season 10 reunion aired, where the cast and Madix collectively spoke out against Scandoval.

As for Leviss, she has yet to be seen filming this season of Vanderpump Rules as she is still in negotiations. A source told ET that Leviss' "team and Bravo are still trying to hammer out a deal" for her to film.

Leviss was noticeably absent while Madix, Sandoval, Schwartz, Scheana Shay and several other Vanderpump Rules cast members filmed at Lisa Vanderpump's Sur Lounge last month. TMZ cameras caught Shay and Sandoval in a heated argument outside the bar, where at one point Shay was heard yelling, "If you hadn't f**ked Raquel," before storming off.

