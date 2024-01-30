Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is set to premiere Tuesday, Jan. 30 on Bravo, and despite the absence of Rachel Leviss, formerly Raquel, filming continued at a rapid pace.

Viewers can expect to witness the challenges faced by exes Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix as they navigate their breakup while still sharing a living space. Madix is concerned that fans might align with Sandoval after this season, adding an extra layer of complexity to the storyline, which includes an incident where someone throws wine on Sandoval during an event.

In early March, Sandoval and Madix officially announced the end of their relationship, which started in 2013 when Madix first joined the show. It didn't take long for news to emerge that Sandoval's infidelity with Leviss was the primary factor in derailing the relationship.

Following an explosive season 10 finale, a three-part reunion, and the Sandoval-Leviss breakup, the cast of Vanderpump Rules faces high expectations for season 11.

ET takes a closer look at what fans can expect in the highly anticipated upcoming season.

June 27, 2023 -- Filming Begins

Ahead of the start of filming for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, a source told ET that the whole cast "signed back on" for the show with one major exception -- Leviss.

Though Sandoval had reupped his contract, he wasn't there for the start of filming, because he was shooting another reality show -- Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

June 27, 2023 -- Bravo Looking to Add New Cast Members to Vanderpump Rules

A source told ET that the network "is looking to bring in some new cast members" for its 11th season.

"They have started having outbound conversations," the source said, before adding that Lala Kent and Katie Maloney "are looking in their external friend groups to see who might be a good fit for the show."

July 1, 2023 -- Ariana Madix Dances at Tom Sandoval's Bar While Filming

Madix is a dancing queen! The 38-year-old reality TV star danced the night away at a bar co-owned by her ex, Sandoval, and cameras were there to capture it.

In a video shared on TikTok, Madix can be seen holding court in her quasi-dance floor at the West Hollywood joint, TomTom, which is co-owned by Sandoval and co-star Tom Schwartz. She's movin' and groovin' as James Kennedy spins tracks behind the DJ booth. At one point, you can hear patrons start chanting "Ari! Ari! Ari!"

Madix, who is also signed on to compete on Dancing With the Stars, was clearly moved by the gesture, as she acknowledges the crowd before showing off what her mama gave her.

The 18-second video is overlayed with the text, "First weekend filming vanderpump rules season 11. Dj James Kennedy is playin’ a set at tomtom. Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good."

July 11, 2023 -- Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Film Together

Sandoval, Madix, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast filmed at Lisa Vanderpump's Sur Lounge in Los Angeles.

This was seemingly the first time Sandoval and Madix have seen one another since their epic three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion that was filled with tears and expletive-filled insults.

Sandoval was able to avoid Madix, but not Shay. In video obtained by TMZ, the two were caught having a heated argument outside the bar, where at one point Shay is heard yelling, "If you hadn't f**ked Raquel," before storming off.

July 13, 2023 -- Rachel Leviss Negotiates Vanderpump Rules Contract

As of mid-July, ET learned that Leviss hadn't signed on for the new season and her team was still negotiating her contract with production.

"Rachel’s mental health is the most important thing to her and her family," a source said. "She spent a lot of time working on her mental health at the facility and knows going back to the show and filming will be very stressful."

In April, ET exclusively reported that Leviss checked into a mental health treatment facility. At the time, Leviss' rep told ET that the reality TV star's "family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

July 14, 2023 -- Rachel Leaves Treatment... and Changes Her Name

"After months of therapy, Rachel decided she wanted to go by her government name moving forward," a source told ET, before another source added that Leviss had checked out of The Meadows in Arizona after spending two months at the mental health facility.

"Rachel is now spending time with people close to her," the source said.

As for her future on Vanderpump Rules, the source noted that Leviss "still hasn't signed on to film" the show, noting that "her team and Bravo are still trying to hammer out a deal."

July 20, 2023 -- Vanderpump Rules Cast Films in Lake Tahoe, James Kennedy Reunites With Dog

James Kennedy reunited with his and former fiancée Rachel Leviss’ dog, Graham Cracker, while filming with his Vanderpump Rules castmates (sans Leviss) in Lake Tahoe, California.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," the reality star captioned his Instagram slideshow, which included a second photo of Kennedy cuddling Graham while on a boat with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber. "I’ll take care of you forever, and I love you."

Kennedy and Leviss adopted Graham in 2018, three years before ending their engagement. Leviss got Graham in the breakup, and he lived with her parents before moving back in with her.

July 20, 2023 -- Ariana Madix Has Been 'Laying Into' Ex Tom Sandoval While Filming

Madix isn't taking it easy on Sandoval now that Scandoval has simmered down. A source told ET that Madix has been laying into him since the cameras went up.

"Filming is underway for Vanderpump Rules and Tom and Ariana have filmed together. She has been laying into him while filming and doesn’t have time for any of his nonsense," the source said. "She's becoming more and more detached and isn't affected by him as much."

Despite the traumatic breakup, the source noted that Madix is feeling "empowered and confident" and is in a good place "personally and professionally."

"She's in a place where she’s focused on herself and happy to be doing her thing," the source shared. "She is still relishing in all the support she has received and feeling good about where she’s at in her life, both personally and professionally."

July 27, 2023 -- Ariana Madix Won't Film 1-on-1 With Tom Sandoval

Although Madix, Sandoval, and the rest of the cast are filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, that doesn't mean the 38-year-old reality star will film solo scenes with her ex.

A source told ET, "Tom and Ariana haven’t filmed 1-on-1 and she’s telling her friends she won’t. She’s made it clear she doesn’t want to film with Tom and is in a good place mentally, and filming with him will only cause disruption."

"Ariana has also skipped group things, like the recent trip to avoid Tom. They ended up filming her and Katie looking for new hires for their sandwich shop," the source added.

Aug. 17, 2023 -- Rachel Leviss Not Returning for Season 11

Despite a lot of back and forth, Leviss will not be filming the new season.

"Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. There was a possibility up until recently she'd be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it," a source told ET. "Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."

The news comes just days after a source told ET that the 28-year-old was not filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules because she’s prioritizing her mental health and enjoying a slower life in Arizona.

"Rachel has been spending time with her family in Arizona since leaving the mental health facility. Rachel has been receiving letters from people opening up about their own mental health journey and applauding her for taking time away from filming to focus on her mental health," the source shared. "Rachel is in a really good place and has been enjoying a slower pace of life. She's been doing Pilates and often goes hiking."

Leviss also opened up about Scandoval in her first sit-down interview since in the scandal, in which she spoke to Bethenny Frankel about feeling betrayed by Sandoval and questioned if the cheating scandal was "fabricated" to keep the Bravo series alive, and alleged he was offered producer credit on the long-running reality TV show.

A Bravo spokesperson responded to Leviss' claims telling ET, "Tom Sandoval was never offered a producer credit on Season 11, and had absolutely no creative control over editing during any season of Vanderpump Rules."

Sept. 4, 2023 -- Tom Sandoval Caught in Middle of Wine-Throwing Fight During 'VPR' Event in San Francisco

Tom Sandoval got a rude welcome to San Francisco when he unwittingly found himself in the middle of a bizarre altercation at a cast event.

It all went down at Gold Bar Whiskey's tasting room inside the famed Treasure Island Museum, where the Vanderpump Rules cast was attending an event as part of their season 11 excursion. It's unclear what led to the bizarre incident, but video shared by a social media influencer showed all hell had broken loose before Sandoval got doused with what appeared to be red wine.

The video showed white roses scattered all over the floor before the man in a shimmery jacket, black pants and loafers grabbed the glass and threw the drink in Tom's direction. The man in question then ran for cover before grabbing a chair. He was seemingly ready to attack as Tom tried to intervene, but security finally stepped in, one of whom grabbed the man by the throat. Even then, the man in the shimmery jacket refused to drop the chair as security dragged him out of the venue.

Nov. 4, 2023 -- Ariana Madix Says She's 'Nervous' About Reliving Post-Scandoval in Season 11 (Exclusive)

Madix and Maloney are both nervous and excited for the premiere of season 11 of VPR.

The reality stars spoke with ET's Brice Sander on the second day of BravoCon in Las Vegas, and they had a lot to say about their experiences on the show, especially in the wake of sitting on the BravoCon panel with their exes, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

"It was actually great, I think because we got the hard stuff out of the way, and then it's fun stuff," Madix said.

Maloney chimed in, "It can only get better."

The conversation quickly turned to the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. Madix shared her thoughts on the new season's trailer, saying, "I mean, I guess my nerves, I'm slightly nervous giving the tone of that teaser; it kind of felt like there was something being set up. Yeah, a little weird, to be honest, but then I was like, look, I can only just do me, I can't control any of that, so, um, but yeah, all reliving stuff always sucks."

Nov. 16, 2023 -- Ariana Madix 'Wouldn’t Be Surprised' if VPR Fans Sided With Ex Tom Sandoval This Season

Madix is bracing herself for the inevitable twists in the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, and acknowledges that the tide may turn on her when season 11 debuts in January.

In response to an Instagram user's prediction that viewers will shift their sympathy towards Sandoval, Madix replied, "Certainly wouldn’t be surprised if the audience swings that way."

A brief teaser for the upcoming season reveals a heated exchange between Madix and Sandoval as she accuses Sandoval of "ruining" her life and her "home." She also alleges that he "attempted to kill [her] f**king dog." She warns him that her lawyer will be involved, to which he calmly responds, "I’m out."

Dec. 11, 2023 -- Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Face Off in Season 11 Trailer

In a new trailer for the upcoming season, dynamics are volatile as ever as Sandoval and Madix begin to navigate their new world after the cheating drama that unfolded between Sandoval and Leviss last season. A press release for the show teases that the former couple remains "locked in a stalemate" for the house they continue to share post-split as Madix begins a long-distance relationship with her new man, Daniel Wai, and a stint on Dancing With the Stars.

Meanwhile, Madix and Maloney are hard at work to open their sandwich shop, Something About Her, while Maloney also ventures into the dating scene after her divorce from Schwartz. For his part, Schwartz appears to be channeling the breakup into a jaw-dropping, Ken-like makeover.

Jan. 24, 2024 -- Rachel Leviss Declares She's Not Dating This Year

On an episode of her iHeartRadio Rachel Goes Rouge podcast, Leviss was joined by psychologist Dr. Hillary Goldsher, where they discussed her behavior that was displayed during some of her toughest moments on the series and in the aftermath of Scandoval.

Leviss spoke about the work she did at a trauma therapy center. The former reality TV star also shared that the work isn't finished, and until it is, she's sworn off dating.

"I'm not dating for a year, and in doing that, I'm just focusing on myself. And after this talk, focusing on my emotions that come up for me. Like what are my own needs that I need met? And not adding an additional person into the equation, so that it is just focused on me and other people as well my friends and family and the people that are in my inner circle that are safe friends," she shared.

Jan. 29, 2024 -- Ariana Madix Paints the Town Red in Chicago With Support of VPR Cast

Madix made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the revival of Kander & Ebb's Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City. The reality TV star put her musical theater roots on display during the production.

Madix got support from Vanderpump Rules fans and fellow castmates Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, her mother, and boyfriend, Daniel Wai -- whom she blew a kiss to from the stage. The Dancing with the Stars alum's performance earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

