Bravo wants to add some new faces to Vanderpump Rules. In the wake of Scandoval, a source tells ET that the network "is looking to bring in some new cast members" for its 11th season, which is currently in production.

"They have started having outbound conversations," the source says, before adding that Lala Kent and Katie Maloney "are looking in their external friend groups to see who might be a good fit for the show."

The search for new stars comes after the show's surge in popularity following Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss during his nearly decade-long romance with Ariana Madix.

While the majority of the show's season 10 cast has signed on for season 11, that's not true for Leviss.

"They have all signed back on except for Raquel," a source previously told ET, before adding that Leviss' team and Bravo are currently in negotiations, but nothing has been finalized.

During the season 10 reunion, Leviss admitted that she was unclear about her Vanderpump Rules future, telling Andy Cohen, "I don't know. It's in question right now. I want to."

Shortly after the reunion was filmed, Leviss checked into a mental health treatment facility.

As for Sandoval, a source told ET that he is not currently filming for VPR, because he's shooting another Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

