Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has checked into a mental health treatment facility, ET has learned.
Leviss' rep tells ET, "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."
Her rep adds that Leviss had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," says the rep. "Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."
Leviss' rep notes that she is not in rehab for substance abuse issues.
Last month, amid allegations that she had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval during his relationship with Ariana Madix, Leviss spoke out about the scandal and touched on her issues in an exclusive statement to ET.
"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," read her statement. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."
