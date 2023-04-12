Andy Cohen isn't happy with Howie Mandel's surprising sit-down interview with Tom Sandoval. The Bravo host is taking the America's Got Talent judge to task for his recent chat with Sandoval on hisHowie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast, during which Mandel appeared -- to some fans -- to lack knowledge about the intricacies of Scandoval, and appeared to side with the embattled reality star when it came to the drama.

Scandoval is the term used to describe the VPR cheating scandal that shocked the Bravo-verse last month. Sandoval has since faced controversy after it was revealed that the Vanderpump Rules star cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss.

On Wednesday's episode of his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, Cohen seemed most displeased with the fact that Mandel didn't do his research ahead of his interview with Sandoval.

"This Howie Mandel thing, I don't know. I found out about it last week. Was annoyed on my behalf, on Bravo's behalf, on the viewer's behalf. I'm surprised he gave an interview to someone who doesn't seem to be familiar with the show or watched the show on any level," he said. "I mean, from the clips that I saw, do you think Howie watched a frame of the show?"

Cohen joked that Mandel speaking with Sandoval is like if Cohen, not a football fan, did "the exit interview with Tom Brady" after he retired.

Talking to Mandel directly, the TV host added, "Howie, Peacock has a list of the [Vanderpump Rules] episodes that you need to see to catch up on this thing. Just watch those if you don't have time. Seems like a missed opportunity for both of them."

Cohen did note that he thinks Sandoval chose to break his silence with Mandel because "maybe that's what Tom felt he needed from an interview so that he could just be completely unchallenged."

Doubling down on his critique of Mandel, Cohen continued, "You know, me doing a Deal or No Deal reunion? You know what, if I was doing a Deal or No Deal reunion, you know what I would do? ...I would watch Deal or No Deal to find out what it's about."

That being said, Cohen is still thrilled to have VPR fans watch his interview with Sandoval that he did for the show's reunion special.

"I did a great interview with Tom at the reunion and I'm still looking forward to you all seeing that and hearing his perspective up against Raquel and Ariana is fascinating stuff. So there's still more to come," he shared.

Cohen also addressed Mandel's interview with Sandoval on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"Tonight's Jackhole [of the Night] goes to the fact that Howie Mandel apparently didn't know what he was getting himself into with his interview of Tom Sandoval today," Cohen said during his chat with Saturday Night Live alum Cecily Strong and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. "Because it seems like maybe he didn't do his homework?"

Cohen then played one clip from the podcast interview during which Mandel appeared not to know even some of the core players in the ongoing drama, and Cohen couldn't help but laugh.

"Now both Sandoval and Howie are being dragged on social media," Cohen said with barely contained glee. "Howie, you have to be careful before you take a side. Bravo fans are very passionate."

While the ire directed toward Sandoval is expected from the more outspoken Twitter critics, Mandel is also getting slammed for seemingly defending his infidelity, with many claiming that he was trying to excuse the Vanderpump Rules star's behavior.

not howie mandel saying sandoval didn't have a choice other than to cheat because his relationship was "stale" and he had a "beautiful young girl" in front of him... #pumprulespic.twitter.com/utYNhZyzGA — blonde hair 🖤 black heart (@blndhairblckhrt) April 11, 2023

Howie Mandel is bending over backwards to excuse Tom Sandoval’s bullshit behavior and his daughter is sitting there like 👁️👄👁️#pumprules#scandovalpic.twitter.com/qoLGQbNg1l — Amanda Coughlin (@amandamcoughlin) April 11, 2023

Tom Sandoval giving his “side of the story” on the repulsive Howie Mandel’s podcast reinforces the idea that if you give a man the opportunity to ramble enough, if you give him enough rope, he will hang himself. #PumpRules#PumpRulesReunion#scandoval#howiemandeldoesstuffpic.twitter.com/IHWJigls86 — maybe she born w bars maybe iss trauma~typo king (@WocDonnaTartt) April 11, 2023

Me after watching Sandoval’s disastrous interview with Howie Mandel 🥴 #PumpRulespic.twitter.com/DkPzZhMVpL — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) April 11, 2023

The Howie Mandel podcast is an hour and twenty minutes? I'd rather eat glass than listen to Sandoval blame Ariana for his poor choices for that fucking long. I'm sure the important points have or will be posted on here, & NONE of it will make me feel bad for him. #PumpRulespic.twitter.com/PXJ9wddbg6 — The DisCountess (@Discountess_) April 11, 2023

Live footage of me watching Tom Sandoval’s interview with Howie Mandel pic.twitter.com/tIo5RkNAi1 — Targaryen Renaissance (@Shmattheww) April 11, 2023

Howie Mandel defends Scumdoval.



BUT YK INSTEAD OF BREAKING UP WITH ARIANA THEY BEGAN THERAPY AND HE DROPPED HINTS leading Ariana to do a “180” and be a better girlfriend.



This guy is a real piece of narcissistic trash. #Scumdoval#Scandoval#VanderpumpRules#PumpRulespic.twitter.com/RCLBq8VBwT — Primetime Gossip (@YourClarkness) April 11, 2023

Howie Mandel is defending Scandoval by saying the media and the world is being unfair to him when he has no clue who he is but has him on his podcast for views #pumprules#scandovalpic.twitter.com/XadXqdTTDP — julian (@julian_hagins1) April 11, 2023

Tom Sandoval trying to make Ariana look like a delusional psychopath on howie Mandel makes him look so much more pathetic than i even realized — Davida Williams (@DavidaBWilliams) April 11, 2023

One Twitter user even called for Mandel to respond, writing, "We need Howie Mandel on WWHL after that horrific interview to explain him self @Andy #WWHL #PumpRules."

Cohen took a moment of his time to respond directly to that suggestion, simply tweeting, "Or not."

Or not — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 11, 2023

During his chat with Mandel, Sandoval attempted to share his side of the story, which to many fans seemed like an attempt to place blame for his infidelity on his now-ex, Madix.

Sandoval said that, over the last year, he began to "feel trapped" in his relationship with Madix and realized that he needed to "make a change to feel alive again, to feel motivated, to feel optimistic again."

Enter Leviss, who came along "at the worst time ever" for Sandoval because he was "yearning for a connection."

Afterward their first kiss, Sandoval said he went to therapy to "try to figure out what the hell I'm going to do."

"The feelings were something very, very strong. Those feelings that I had started to take over in a sense. Logic, all that s**t went out the window," he said. "... Our connection was healthy, but the environment that it created -- the lying, the sneaking around -- was very unhealthy. But time was always fleeting. Every time we were around each other it felt like it could be the last time we'd see each other. It made us both obsessive over trying to see each other and stuff."

What followed was a months-long affair with Leviss, which only became public knowledge last month, and is currently playing out on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

