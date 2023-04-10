Vanderpump Rules star Peter Madrigal just shared a telling text from Tom Sandoval that may pinpoint when his alleged affair with Raquel Leviss first started.

During a recent episode of Kristen Doute‘s Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast, the SUR manager opened up about Scandoval and shared a text that he believes proves Sandoval's tryst with Leviss began in summer 2022.

On March 3, Sandoval and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix split after the TomTom co-owner was caught allegedly having an affair with Leviss, thereby ending their nine-year relationship. The scandal shocked the Bravosphere and beyond and continues to get messier as new details emerge.

According to Madrigal who came prepared with receipts of his own, Sandoval sent him a text in January that later made him wonder about things kicked off between the pair.

"I get an interesting text from one Tom Sandoval. He hasn’t texted me in six months," Madrigal, 38 recalled. "And then he texts me and he says, and I quote, 'Dude, exclamation point. Just watched the first episode LOL, exclamation point. Did you bang Raquel the night after SUR, exclamation point, question mark, crying laughing face.'"

Sandoval was referencing the show's season 10 premiere, which aired on Feb 8, and highlighted Leviss' fling with Madrigal as she began to date following her divorce from James Kennedy. In the episode, Madrigal asked Leviss on a date during her shift at SUR, with the pair going on to make out off camera, per their VPR co-star, Scheana Shay.

Madrigal told Doute that he now believes that Sandoval was worried about whether he and Leviss went home together because he was already romantically involved with Leviss.

"If you go through my text messages with Tom Sandoval, he never texts me emojis. Never does. At the time, I am so disconnected, I didn’t even think about it," Madrigal explained. "What I’m thinking is, 'How are they portraying me on the show?' So, I call him. He was all like, 'Oh, no, I was just wondering if you banged Raquel that night.'"

Madrigal, who noted that he doesn’t typically ask to see Vanderpump Rules episodes in advance, had asked Sandoval to send him the premiere because he was worried about how the show depicted him. When he saw it, he admitted that he was just confused about why Leviss didn’t seem enthusiastic about going to get nachos with him.

"I don’t know why she responded, like, 'Ugh.’' And now I know why. She was already dating Tom Sandoval," Madrigal claimed. "She was already having sex with Tom. And that text message from him proves it."

While the show is currently airing its tenth season, filming kicked off back in July, which is when Madrigal claims Scandoval all started -- and a month earlier than Tom Schwartz said the alleged affair began during his explosive appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week.