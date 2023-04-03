Oliver Saunders is coming to Raquel Leviss' defense amid the backlash she's received from her affair with her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Tom Sandoval.

Saunders -- the eldest son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, spoke up for Leviss during an appearance on The Sarah Frasher Show podcast Monday.

"It rubs me the wrong way how many people I feel like are so quick to judge or say negative things about somebody without really, genuinely knowing the person. You gotta give her a break," Saunders, 32, said. "It's a mistake, and we all make mistakes."

As fans of the Bravo reality TV series know, Leviss, 28, and Saunders were caught making out during a season 10 episode of the show, during a girls' trip to Las Vegas.

Filming of the Vegas trip took place months before news of Sandoval's affair with Leviss broke -- bringing his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix to an end.

While Saunders, who called Madix a "sweetheart," voiced his support for Leviss, he did acknowledge her wrongdoing amid the Scandoval madness.

"Yes, she shouldn't have been hooking up with our friend's dude, but we all make mistakes. I don't think you can really judge somebody's whole character by just one action that's happened," he added.

"I guess it wasn't the right thing to do to one of her friends, but she is living her life, and everybody makes mistakes," Saunders continued to explain. "It's crazy that so many people want to try to crucify her for this or say this about her as if they have never made a mistake or made the wrong choice before. It's a human thing."

Saunders is set to appear again on VPR, telling Fraser, "We do have an episode that's coming out in the next week or two, I believe. I went to Pump with my mother and Lisa [Vanderpump], and then me and Raquel went out to dinner in Beverly Hills."

The pair have not been in much contact since their hookup, with Saunders adding, "We spoke a little after that, but you know she's got a lot going on."

The on-screen kiss landed Saunders in a bit of hot water of his own, with his estranged wife, Samantha, claiming that they were still a couple when the kiss took place.

"We were together," Samantha told ET after the episode aired last month. "I blame him. He was the married man. He chose to lie and cheat. Of course, I’m not happy with Raquel, but no, it’s his fault all this happened! It’s very traumatic for me. We had an amazing marriage and were best friends. He was a great stepdad and dad. Everything changed when he was so desperate for the camera and fame. He truly will do anything. It’s scary and sad."

Saunders has denied his estranged wife's claims that they were still together and insisted that they were separated at the time of the kiss.

ET, meanwhile, has been told Saunders officially filed for divorce in January.

All the VPR drama is expected to play out when the show's highly anticipated season 10 reunion airs -- which will mark the first time fans see Madix come face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend and her ex-friend after news of the affair broke.

LaLa Kent Says Ariana Madix 'Sliced' Raquel Leviss 'With Words' on 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion



