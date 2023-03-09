Garcelle Beauvais has a sixth degree of separation when it comes to Scandoval! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's son, Oliver Saunders, found himself locking lips with Raquel Leviss during Wednesday night's episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Oliver, who is an employee at Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas, and Raquel's makeout was filmed last year and ended the recent episode of the Bravo series. According to Oliver's estranged wife, Samantha Saunders, they were still a couple when the kiss took place.

"We were together," Samantha tells ET. "I blame him. He was the married man. He chose to lie and cheat. Of course, I’m not happy with Raquel, but no, it’s his fault all this happened! It’s very traumatic for me. We had an amazing marriage and were best friends. He was a great stepdad and dad. Everything changed when he was so desperate for the camera and fame. He truly will do anything. It’s scary and sad."

ET has been told Oliver officially filed for divorce in January.

Samantha adds that Raquel told her that she did not know that Oliver was still in a relationship.

"Raquel said she confronted him at the date that was filmed, but I can’t trust either one so I don’t truly know what was said on that date after everything came out," Samantha says. "Raquel called me. We talked on the phone the day that I aired all his stuff out. I did not want him to write a false narrative of what happened. I was told to say nothing because we want to protect his reputation, but how is that fair!? He wrecked a whole family! My kids were devastated."

As for the divorce, Samantha says that she and Oliver did not have plans to end their marriage until she found out about the kiss and other women he was allegedly involved with.

"We had no plans of divorce until I found out what he did at the beginning of September. I also found tons of other women he was cheating on me within his direct messages," she says. "Yes, he wants to be on any show. My understanding is he was telling Lisa Vanderpump we separated so he told the girls and thought he should go out with them when they came to town. I then had a gut feeling something was off when he posted the picture with the girls."

In a statement to ET, Oliver denies his estranged wife's claims that they were still together, claiming that they were separated at the time of the kiss.

"I was separated from Samantha when the show shot," he says. "I had my own place and I'm trying to get divorced ASAP. The only thing that matters to me is taking care of my son. Everything else is irrelevant."

Oliver and Raquel's kiss comes on the heels of the revelation that she and Tom Sandoval were involved in a months-long affair that resulted in the breakup of his relationship with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

Tom cheated on Ariana Maddix with Raquel -- leading to their breakup.

On Wednesday, Leviss broke her silence in a statement to ET.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana," the statement read in part. "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

On Wednesday evening, Oliver's mom and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Garcelle Beauvais, chimed in on the drama -- which has been called "Scandoval."

"All sounds like a mess to me," she told E! News. "It's a mess and I want no part of it."

Reporting by Anthony Dominic.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristen Doute Gives Firsthand Account of Tom Sandoval's Affair Reveal

Lala Kent Calls Raquel Leviss a 'Bottom Feeder' Amid Cheating Scandal

Raquel Leviss on Where Her and Tom Sandoval Stand

Lisa Vanderpump 'Flabbergasted' by Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair

Inside Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Split: the Raquel Leviss Affair Timeline This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery