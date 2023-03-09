Lala Kent isn't holding back! The Vanderpump Rules star is getting very real when it comes to her feelings about Raquel Leviss.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala, Kent addressed the ongoing cheating scandal, surrounding Tom Sandoval's split from Ariana Madix after she discovered his months-long affair with Leviss -- all of which occurred amid the ongoing filming of season 10 of VPR.

Kent admitted that she had initially recorded an entirely different episode -- which delved deep into the details of the situation -- but was told that she couldn't release it, as it is set to all play out on the show itself.

So instead, she weighed in on the situation as a whole, and didn't mince words when it came to her feelings about Leviss -- as well as the embattled reality star's future on the show.

"I don't know if she'll come back. I personally would leave and run away and go home," Kent shared.

As for whether or not Leviss' relationship with Sandoval will continue, or if she'll be able to find someone else on the show, Kent simply ruminated, "Bottom feeders attract other bottom feeders."

Last week, news broke that Madix had split from Sandoval -- after dating for nearly a decade -- when she discovered an incriminating video and text messages on his phone, between him and Leviss. As the story of the cheating scandal unfolded, reports emerged alleging that Sandoval and Leviss' affair had been going on for several months.

For Kent, Leviss' betrayal of Madix might actually be worse than Sandoval's, as she pretended to be her friend to her face while secretly carrying on a relationship with her boyfriend.

"I understand that dudes are just messy and dirty and for the most part they don't make good decisions," Kent said, adding that "Sandoval is very much to blame" for the entire fiasco.

While reflecting on her friendship with Madix, and if she's reached out to support her amid this situation, Kent said she's "going to be somebody who comes in later down the line."

"I think I'm way too intense for her right now, way too abrupt... I don't know that I'm the person who should be around her right now," Kent shared. "I think that's where it should stay, just until the wound is not so fresh."

For more on the ongoing, very complex and drama-filled Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal, check out the stories below.

