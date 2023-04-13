'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Think Tom Sandoval Smacked Raquel Leviss' Butt in Front of Ariana Madix
It looks like the signs were there all along.
Following this week's all-new episode of Vanderpump Rules, eagle-eyed fans took to Twitter to point out a NSFW moment that may have hinted at the start of Scandoval.
In a clip from Wednesday's episode, titled, "It's All Happening ... Again," Tom Sandoval's appears to smack Raquel Leviss' butt right in front of then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. The cringe-worthy moment went down during one of the many pre-wedding events ahead of Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Mexico nuptials.
While it's unclear what Sandoval was doing, fans are speculating that the TomTom co-owner tapped Leviss on the backside, causing her to shriek in surprise, as she appears to swat Sandoval's hand away.
Madix meanwhile, is just feet away, and is getting up to exit the room when the alleged smack went down.
The moment ironically occurred after Sandoval was poking fun at Leviss for making out with Tom Schwartz, just minutes before -- a scene that caused blackash of its own after Schwartz's ex, Katie Maloney, expressed her disapproval over Leviss' dalliances with her then soon-to-be ex-husband.
As fans of the show know, last month, ET confirmed that Sandoval and Madix called it quits after she discovered the aspiring musician was having an affair with Leviss. Scandoval has been the hot topic at Bravo and all over the world really, with many of the show's stars weighing in with their theories and opinions.
Lala Kent, who appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen following Wednesday night's episode, said she clocked the alleged smack but didn't think much of it at the time given Leviss' kiss with Schwartz.
"I did clock that, but you never suspect it because you're like, 'He wouldn't do that in front of all of us, would he, if they were sleeping together?' Kent said of now-viral moment. "It's just -- it's very -- that group has always been very strange. The dynamic."
More details of their tryst and the dynamic between Leviss and Madix are set to be revealed at the show's season 10 reunion.
For all things Scandoval, check out the links below.
