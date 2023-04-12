Lala Kent is letting her opinion be known!

On Wednesday, following this week's all-new episode of Vanderpump Rules, Kent appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she shared her thoughts on Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss, Tom Schwartz's explosive WWHL appearance last week, and of course, the Scandoval of it all.

"It was so cringy. He needs to walk through it with a PR team first," Kent said of Shwartz's sit-down. "Maybe I should walk through stuff with a PR too, so I don't know."

Addressing Schwartz's bombshell revelation that Sandoval is "in love" with Leviss, Kent said she thinks Leviss may be in love with Sandoval, but doesn't necessarily think it's a two-way street.

"I think Raquel may be in love with him, I don't think he's in love with her because I think he's incapable of that type of emotion," the reality star said.

As fans of the show know, last month, ET confirmed that Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits after she discovered the aspiring musician was having an affair with Leviss.

As for when Kent said she became suspicious of Sandoval and Leviss' tryst, Kent said she first thought something was amiss back in August when the months-long affair is rumored to have begun.

When it comes to the theory that Schwartz's makeout session with Leviss was done in an attempt to throw everyone off Sandoval and Leviss' scent, Kent said she believes Schwartz was indeed a decoy, whether or not he was aware of it at the time.

"I think Schwartz was absolutely the decoy, and I don't think he realized it. That's what's so gross about it," Kent stated.

Kent doesn't have much hope for a long-term romance between Sandoval and Leviss, saying, "Absolutely not. He's going to now see that it's real life, and he's going to be like, there isn't much happening there."

Kent also shared what she would've done if she were Schwartz and had been privy to some of the details of the affair that the TomTom co-owner had been made aware of.

"I was really grossed out by that. I feel like if I would have been Schwartz, I would have said, 'If you don't tell her, I'm going to tell her,'" Kent said. "And everybody in the group was shocked. I mean, even though I suspected it, when it's like confirmed, it's just different. It felt dirty."

What upset Kent more, and seemingly Cohen as well, was the relationship Leviss maintained with Madix during the 7-month affair.

"You guys -- you are going to die. There's one conversation in the finale episode," Kent teased. "And she's...sick.

"Yes. It's very upsetting," Cohen agreed. "I asked Raquel about it during our one-on-one, about how she could look in her eyes and have that conversation. You will see it."

More details of their tryst and the dynamic between Leviss and Madix are set to be revealed at the show's season 10 reunion.

For all things Scandoval, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lala Kent and Katie Maloney Roast Tom Schwartz for Scandoval Comments

Lala Kent Says Tom Sandoval Won't Leave His and Ariana Madix's House

'Vanderpump Rules': Lala Kent Labels Raquel Leviss 'a Baby Prostitute'

Tom Schwartz Roasted by Katie and Lala After Saying Tom Sandoval Deserves a Hug This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery