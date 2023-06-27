The entire cast of Vanderpump Rules is slated to return to filming on Wednesday for season 11, but one critical cast member has yet to sign on the dotted line: Raquel Leviss.

A source tells ET, "The Vanderpump Rules cast is set to pick up filming for next season on Wednesday. They have all signed back on except for Raquel." The same source also tells ET that Leviss' team and Bravo are currently in negotiations but nothing has been finalized.

ET has reached out to Leviss' team but haven't heard back. TMZ was first to report the news.

It was during Peacock's extended version of part-two of the season 10 reunion when Leviss, 28, told Andy Cohen that her future with the hit series hangs in the balance. During that one-on-one interview, Cohen asked her if she thinks she'll come back to the reality show that helped set "Scandoval" in motion.

"Um, I don't know," she said. "It's in question right now. I want to."

On April 14, ET exclusively reported that Leviss had checked into a mental health treatment facility and had planned to do so even before her affair with Tom Sandoval -- which torpedoed his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix -- was brought to light.

Leviss' rep told ET at the time, "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

The explosive third part of the reunion, which aired earlier this month, was filled with tears, expletive-laced insults aimed at Leviss and Sandoval, and a shocking bombshell about the timeline of their affair that came in the last five minutes of the episode.

Leviss acknowledged being "super, super selfish" amid the months-long affair, which is believed to have begun in August 2022.

"Selfish does not f**king cover it, b***h!” Madix yelled at Leviss. "Diabolical, demented, disgusting, subhuman. Let’s start getting a better vocabulary to describe your f**king actions, ‘cause selfish does not f**king cover it."

After the filming the reunion, Leviss entered the behavioral health and trauma facility, where she remains. A source close to Leviss told ET at the time that "Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out" of the facility.

With season 11 going into production on Wednesday, it'll be interesting to see how the dust has settled, if at all. Remember, "Scandoval" not only ended Sandoval's relationship with Madix, but it also fractured his friendship with Tom Schwartz.

While on Stars on Mars, Schwartz revealed that he's "permanently" stepping away from the drama with Sandoval in the wake of the affair. Schwartz began by calling Sandoval's affair with Leviss amid his relationship with Madix "incredibly messed up."

"It seems each time I try to weigh in or talk about, ramble on about it, drivel on, I inevitably sound like I'm somehow justifying it or making excuses for it, and I'm not," Schwartz insisted. "There's just no excuse for it."

Then, on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's podcast, Schwartz revealed he hadn't "seen or talked" to Sandoval in "a long time," and accused Sandoval of "taking advantage of my kindness."

