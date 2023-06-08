Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules came to a dramatic close on Wednesday with Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's highly publicized affair put under a magnifying glass by Ariana Madix, the rest of the cast, Andy Cohen and Lisa Vanderpump alike.

Part three of the reunion was filled with tears, expletive-filled insults aimed at Leviss and Sandoval and a shocking bombshell about the timeline of their affair that came in the last five minutes of the episode.

ET has learned that, upon the completion of filming the reunion, Leviss entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date, 68 days and counting.

A source close to Leviss tells ET, "She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly. Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person."

"Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out," the source adds.

On April 14, ET exclusively reported that Leviss had checked into a mental health treatment facility and had planned to do so even before her relationship with Sandoval was brought to light.

Leviss' rep told ET, at the time, "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

Her rep added that Leviss had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," says the rep. "Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

In part three of the series' reunion, filmed in Los Angeles, Sandoval's ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, confronted both him and Leviss about the timeline of their relationship -- cursing them out in an expletive-laced fight.

Leviss acknowledged that she's "been super, super selfish" amid the months-long affair, which is believed to have begun in August 2022, that ended Sandoval and Madix's nearly nine-year relationship.

"Selfish does not f**king cover it, b***h!” Madix yelled at Leviss. "Diabolical, demented, disgusting, subhuman. Let’s start getting a better vocabulary to describe your f**king actions, ‘cause selfish does not f**king cover it."

At one point, fellow cast member Lala Kent called Leviss' mental health into question, saying, "My love, I think you need to get mentally evaluated. You are truly insane." Leviss then admitted, "I am being mentally evaluated."

In addition to Leviss, Sandoval, Madix and Kent, the one-hour reality TV reunion brought together 'Pump Rules stars Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy.

It was in the last five minutes of the episode, however, that Leviss came clean about when and where she and Sandoval engaged in their affair, breaking down in tears as she admitted they had agreed to lie about when and where they hooked up.

"I think it's important to me to tell the truth," Leviss said in the one-on-one interview. "I think that I've been lying and being so deceitful this entire time that I don't want to lie anymore. And it's all out there anyway."

For more on the bombshell Vanderpump Rules reunion, check out the video links and below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Raquel Leviss Admits She and Tom Sandoval Agreed to Lie About When Their Affair Started This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Raquel Leviss on When Tom Sandoval Affair Began: A Complete Timeline

Raquel Leviss Asked Tom Sandoval to Become a 'Throuple' With Ariana

Ariana Fires Off Expletives at Raquel in 'VPR' Finale Preview

Raquel Leviss Talks Future on 'Vanderpump Rules' After Scandoval