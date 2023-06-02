Raquel Leviss says she wants to come back for another season of Vanderpump Rules, but the fact of the matter is she has no idea if she can stomach it, admitting that her future on the hit Bravo series hangs in the balance.

Leviss made the admission in Peacock's extended version of part-two of the season 10 reunion, in which Andy Cohen has a one-on-one interview with the 28-year-old reality star. After asking her a series of questions, Cohen wonders if taking time apart and hitting the pause button is something Tom Sandoval or her parents suggested, but that there's no question it's a lonely time for her amid Scandoval. That being said, Cohen then straight-up asked her if she thinks she'll come back to the reality show that helped set the scandal in motion.

"Um, I don't know," she says. "It's in question right now. I want to."

It should be noted, the reunion was filmed before Leviss checked into a mental health treatment facility after her affair with Sandoval, as ET exclusively reported back in April.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," Leviss' rep told ET at the time.

In the extended version of the reunion, Leviss also said she was "scared" about coming face to face with Ariana Madix, whose nine-year relationship with Sandoval went kaput after the cheating scandal came to light.

On May 30, ET debunked speculation that Leviss checked out of the facility where she sought mental health treatment, after fans saw Sandoval, who was on a flight to Pittsburgh, on the phone with Leviss' name shown on his cell phone screen. ET reported that Sandoval and Leviss are still in contact while "Raquel is still in the mental health facility."

A source further told ET that Leviss is "very focused on doing the work required of her" and that "Raquel only has certain times during the week she can make calls, and she and Tom had a scheduled call."

Shortly after checking into the mental health facility, a source told ET that "Tom and Raquel broke up" in the wake of their cheating scandal. However, Madix has expressed doubt about the breakup, claiming that Leviss has continued to send letters to the house she and Sandoval still live in together.

The cheating scandal took a dark turn after ET confirmed that Leviss' family was in communication with the FBI due to death threats against Leviss amid the fallout from the affair.

A source told ET, "Thankfully, Raquel has not seen any of these messages as she's been seeking help at a mental health treatment facility and hasn't looked at her phone, social media or the internet in over a month."

