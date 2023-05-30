Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are still in contact with scheduled phone calls, ET has learned.

While on a flight to Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, on Sunday night, a fellow passenger took a photo of the Vanderpump Rulesstar on the phone while Leviss' name showed on his cell phone screen.

Fans soon started speculating that Leviss checked out of the facility where she is seeking mental health treatment. However, a source tells ET, "Tom was talking to Raquel during a scheduled phone call when he was spotted on the plane with her name on his phone. Raquel is still in the mental health facility and is very focused on doing the work required of her. Raquel only has certain times during the week she can make calls, and she and Tom had a scheduled call."

The former couple had a lot to talk about as they were on the phone for over 10 minutes, according to a photo obtained by TMZ. In the image, Sandoval is seen with his back turned to the camera and looking out the window of the airplane.

Last month, ET exclusively reported that Leviss had checked into a mental health treatment facility after her affair with Sandoval, amid his nine-year-long romance with Ariana Madix, became public.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," Leviss' rep told ET.

Shortly thereafter, a source told ET that "Tom and Raquel broke up" in the wake of their cheating scandal. However, Madix has expressed doubt about the breakup, claiming that Leviss has continued to send letters to the house she and Sandoval still live in together.

Last week, Leviss' family was in communication with the FBI. ET confirmed that the Vanderpump Rulesstar's loved ones contacted the FBI due to death threats against the 28-year-old reality star amid the fallout from her affair with Sandoval.

"Thankfully, Raquel has not seen any of these messages as she's been seeking help at a mental health treatment facility and hasn't looked at her phone, social media or the internet in over a month," a source told ET.

While Leviss hadn’t seen the specific messages, she is aware of the death threats against her, according to another source. "Out of concern for safety, Raquel and the treatment facility were informed of the threats," the second source said.

A Bravo spokesperson told ET, "The threats being made on social media are appalling. Bravo strongly condemns this behavior and urges people to stop."

Not long after news broke of her and Sandoval's breakup, rumors that Leviss was pregnant with Sandoval's child began to swirl. Multiple sources, however, told ET that "Raquel is not pregnant."

"People need to stop listening to unknown people on social media. Raquel has been away seeking help at a mental health treatment facility, not in hiding," one source said, with a second adding, "Rumors need to stop so everyone can heal and move forward."

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion will continue on Thursday, June 1 and June 8 on Bravo.

