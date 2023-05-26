Andy Cohen Surprises Fans at 'Vanderpump Rules' Viewing Party 

Andy Cohen’s direct messages are open.

On Wednesday, The Bravo boss surprised some Vanderpump Rulesfans as they watched part one of the dramatic season 10 reunion.

Cohen took to his Instagram Story and said someone who lived near him in the West Village sent him a DM and wanted him to stop by and surprise her viewing party.

The Bravo host weighed his options but decided it would be fun and showed up unannounced to the apartment.

Partygoer Lila Camillos, who works in People's marketing department, shares, "Two girls knew he might be coming but did not share it with the rest of us per Andy's request, and they wanted us to be surprised. Then someone showed up in the middle of the reunion, and I heard a man's voice when he walked in. [I] saw that it was him and absolutely lost my mind."

"He was the best and so fun!" Camillos adds. "[He was] just as he appears on TV. We would have loved for him to stay the whole night but unfortunately they couldn't stay long. Best five minutes of our lives though!"

Cohen shared himself sneaking into the apartment party as people cheered and one yelled, "What the f**k!"

"Who's the straight guy? Who does he belong to?" Cohen joked about the one man at the party.

The group then took shots of Mujen shochu with Cohen, and offered him the "desserts" he hoped they had at the viewing party.

After leaving the bash, Cohen said, "Wow. That was really fun. They’re really cool." He added, "As I learned at Santa Con a few years ago, every friend was once a stranger."

On part one of the Bravo series' highly-anticipated reunion special, much of the cast pushed back at Lisa Vanderpump for appearing to side with Tom Sandoval.

The first episode of the reunion came amid Scandoval, the fan-made name for the months-long affair Sandoval had with Raquel Leviss during his nine-year-long relationship with Ariana Madix.

Vanderpump entered the "much-needed" reunion prepared to "sort it out" and get to the truth, even complimenting Madix's "revenge dress." Later in the reunion, though, Vanderpump pushed back at Madix's comments.

When Cohen asked if a lack of intimacy played a role in the deterioration of Madix and Sandoval's relationship, Madix replied, "No, I think he caused the divide in the relationship because he was f**king other people."

The Vanderpump Rules reunion will continue on June 1 and June 8 on Bravo.

