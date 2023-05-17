In early March, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined the show. It wasn't long before news broke that Sandoval had cheated on Madix with their co-star, Raquel Leviss.

News of their split quickly sent shockwaves through the pop culture-obsessed world, and now fans are anxiously awaiting the season finale of Vanderpump Rules, where the cheating scandal -- now called Scandoval -- will be fully addressed. And just hours before the season 10 finale aired, ET confirmed Sandoval and Leviss called it quits.

ET takes a closer look at how we got here.

Feb. 10, 2014 - Tom Scandoval and Ariana Madix Confirm Their Romance

Nearly 10 years ago, Sandoval and Madix confirmed their relationship during the season 2 reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules. The couple then went Instagram official on their accounts. (Madix has since deleted her Instagram.)

The couple got together after Sandoval learned his then-best friend, Jax Taylor, was secretly hooking up with his then-girlfriend, Kristen Doute.

It is believed Sandoval and Madix hooked up at least once while Sandoval was dating Kristen.

Jan. 28, 2019 -- Ariana Madix Hooks Up With Lala Kent

The couple hit choppy waters when Sandoval outed Madix for hooking up with co-star Lala Kent. During a Vanderpump Rules episode, fans watched as Sandoval told a group of his male friends about the encounter and ran the story by Kent. Word got back to Madix who was very upset.

According to People, Madix shared in a confessional interview, "I'm not embarrassed or ashamed of what happened between Lala and I, but I do feel like Tom betrayed my trust by telling this story to his guy friends. My sexuality is not something that is meant to sound cool to a bunch of dudes."

May 16, 2021 -- Raquel Leviss Gets Engaged to James Kennedy

Wedding bells were ringing on the horizon. Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss become engaged.

The pair took to Instagram to share the exciting news, alongside some stunning snapshots of the proposal, and Leviss' shiny new sparkler as well.

Leviss shared a group of photos from the big proposal event, which took place at the same location as where the Coachella Music Festival is held.

"James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of “RACHELLA” Friday night... and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon ✨🌵🌙 #RACHELLA," Leviss captioned the slideshow post.

Oct. 26, 2021 -- How Ariana Madix Feels About Marriage

Madix opened up more about her feelings on marriage. “I think the big thing for me is that I'm not really into the whole fanfare of it,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It's really more about the two people. So if it was just about us, you know, I honestly think I would be more open to it. I just don't want it to be like a big thing about having a giant wedding and a bachelorette party and all that bullsh*t.”

Nov. 16, 2021 -- Ariana Madix Freezes Her Eggs

During an episode of Vanderpump Rules, Madix revealed she froze her eggs. "This does not mean that I'm jumping on the baby train," she said. "It's about having agency over my own body and my own future. It's also kind of a nice fun 'f**k you' to anybody who questions my values or my choices."

Dec. 5, 2021 -- Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy Break Up

Kennedy and Leviss go their separate ways. The Vanderpump Rules stars took to Instagram to share that they were calling off their engagement. The surprising split came just six months after Kennedy popped the question.

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," Kennedy wrote alongside of a photo of him and Leviss from what appears to be the Bravo reality TV show's set. "We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

Leviss shared the same photo and statement on her page, informing her followers of their split.

June 2022 -- Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair Begins

Multiple sources come forward to numerous outlets claiming that the affair between Sandoval and Leviss has been going on for at least several months, starting around June 2022.

"This has been going on for upwards of 6 months," a source claimed to People. "All the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed."

The source told the outlet that Madix was "blindsided" by the cheating, and that "devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

A source for Page Six described as "an insider" told the outlet that Leviss "has slept over at Tom and Ariana’s house when Ariana’s been out of town," and that the affair began "last summer."

Jan. 9, 2023 -- Ariana Madix Denies Open Relationship With Tom Sandoval

In a since-deleted tweet, Madix denied that she and Sandoval were in an open relationship after the season 10 trailer of Vanderpump Rules showed the couple confronted with the rumor, to which Madix tweeted, "We don't have an open relationship. I'm really not that cool. Thought that was obvious."

March 3, 2023 -- Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Break Up

Sandoval and Madix call it quits.

A source close to production also confirmed to ET that cameras were back up and rolling as the drama played out, with plans to include the fallout of the breakup in season 10, which is currently airing on Bravo.

A source told ET, "Some cast members had suspicions that something went down with Sandoval and Raquel while filming, and are considering the split [as] confirmation."

Another source told ET, "Tom and Raquel’s incident has created a major split in the group with almost everyone against Tom and Raquel. The group feels like Tom has been going through some sort of midlife crisis, with the creation of his band and acting out at times. The girls are rallying around Ariana, but know in time she’ll be OK."

March 5, 2023 -- Tom Sandoval Breaks Silence About Breakup

Sandoval finally publicly addressed the news of their split and the cheating allegations in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation," he wrote, seemingly confirming the cheating allegations. "Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing."

The 39-year-old reality star also urged fans to leave his bar, Schwartz and Sandy's, out of it, and stressed that his business partners and employees have done "nothing wrong."

March 6, 2023 -- 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion Confirmed

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is set to film in two weeks and Andy Cohen can’t wait. The Bravo boss confirmed on his SiriusXM Andy Cohen Live radio show that the reunion taping was quickly approaching.

"This is a reunion that's going to be… I'm girding my loins," he said.

March 6, 2023 -- James Kennedy Teases Scandoval on 'Vanderpump Rules'

James Kennedy returned to the set of Vanderpump Rules and gave a sneak peek of what fans can expect following Sandoval and Leviss’ affair.

The 31-year-old DJ posted a video to his Instagram Story on Monday, March 6, of himself, dressed in a sports coat, on the set of the hit Bravo show, ready to film an interview with the episode’s clapboard showing the scene labeled "#Scandoval." Bravo also shared a photo from the set.

A source tells ET, “James is loving every second of this and relishing in it. He was always known as the bad guy in their relationship, and he feels vindicated now. He was confused as to why Raquel stayed on the show after they broke up since she was a character through him. James always thought it was suspicious and didn’t know what her motive was. He felt like he was being used as a jumping-off point for her to get famous.”

“James knows he made mistakes in their relationship and that he wasn’t always the best boyfriend or fiancé, and he’s not denying that, but he is glad the world can see that she is not an innocent victim,” the source adds. “All the girls were rooting for Raquel to have her single girl era after her breakup with James and rallying around her and they are so disgusted and disappointed by her and Tom.”

March 7, 2023 -- Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are Never Getting Back Together

A source tells ET, "Tom and Ariana are telling friends they are totally done and aren’t getting back together."

"Ariana has no plans to get back with Tom after what he did to her and Tom is ready to move on," the source adds. "Ariana is devastated and feels betrayed, something she won’t be able to get over for a long time."

March 7, 2023 -- Raquel Leviss Sends Letters to Co-Stars

Raquel Leviss sent out legal letters to the Vanderpump Rules cast. After People reported that Ariana Madix learned of Tom Sandoval's alleged affair with Leviss by discovering a NSFW video of her on his phone, a source tells ET that Leviss is sending out legal letters to her co-stars in regard to the video.

"Raquel did send legal letters to several members of her cast," the source says. "There were a couple of variations of the letter depending on their involvement."

"Raquel did send a letter off to Tom Sandoval as well, letting him know not to show the video or distribute it, as well as to delete it," the source adds. "Raquel is hoping this letter will stop anyone from sharing or posting the video."

March 7, 2023 -- Tom Sandoval Faces Off With 'Vanderpump Rules' Producers

Sandoval drew a line in the sand with the producers of Vanderpump Rules, ET has learned.

The aspiring musician filmed a scene with Leviss following the explosive allegations that the two co-stars were having an affair for months, behind Madix's back.

A source tells ET, "Tom wasn't happy with how the scene went with Raquel and felt like it was going to paint him in a negative light. He told producers he'd like to re-film the scene, but producers weren't having it."

The source adds, "Tom told production that he would no longer shoot Vanderpump Rules if they don't listen to him."

In a since-deleted Tweet, former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Sandoval is refusing to film.

March 7, 2023 -- Lala Kent Slams Cheating Scandal

Lala Kent continues to go scorched-earth on Sandoval and Leviss after their cheating scandal was exposed, calling him "weak" and two individuals she "never liked."

During an Amazon Live appearance to hawk her merchandise, the 32-year-old Vanderpump Rules star chimed in on whether she saw Sandoval's scandal coming and how she thinks Madix is holding up in wake of the cheating scandal.

"You'll see, you'll see," said Kent when a fan asked if she saw this scandal coming before, adding that Sandoval's "mask fell."

Kent also was asked if anyone is Team Sandoval in the wake of the scandal.

"No," Kent answered. "Maybe [Sandoval's business partner and co-star Tom] Swartz. I tried to tell y’all. He’s weak. I said it first. Did I not? I said it first."

March 7, 2023 -- Raquel Leviss Files Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay

Leviss filed a restraining order against her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Scheana Shay. ET confirmed that Leviss filed to seek court-ordered protection from Shay following an alleged altercation between the two women.

TMZ was first to report the filing, which comes amid the fallout from Leviss' alleged affair with Sandoval.

Leviss and Shay previously made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live where she addressed her controversial supposed kiss with Schwartz, telling host Andy Cohen, "I'm just trying to live my life and I'm sorry if that offends people but it's not going to stop me from doing what I'm going to do."

A source told People that, after the taping, Leviss admitted to her ongoing affair with Sandoval while speaking with Shay, who "was furious" about the confession and reportedly got physical with Leviss over it.

March 8, 2023 -- Tom Sandoval Addresses Cheating Scandal

Sandoval finally addressed Madix amid the cheating scandal that has rocked the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Sandoval shared a personal message on his Instagram, which he started by apologizing to "everyone I've hurt."

He then apologized to Madix, writing, "Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

The restaurant owner and musician added that he feels "really horrible" for the impact of his actions on Madix and "everyone around us."

March 8, 2023 -- Raquel Leviss Breaks Silence

Raquel Leviss is coming clean. Amid allegations that she had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval during his relationship with Ariana Madix, Leviss spoke out about the scandal in an exclusive statement to ET.

Read her statement in full:

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.

I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.

Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated.

I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health. I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes." - Raquel Leviss

March 8, 2023 -- Raquel Leviss Seen With Black Eye

ET has obtained photos of Raquel Leviss with a black eye and a cut on her eyebrow, injuries she claims she suffered at the hands of her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Scheana Shay, in the wake of her involvement in the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal.

The photos were submitted as part of Leviss' request for a temporary restraining order against Shay. According to the court documents, obtained by ET, Leviss claims the alleged altercation occurred on March 2 at around 1:30 a.m. but that nobody else was there to witness it.

In her request for the restraining order, Leviss claims she was "pushed against a brick wall causing injury to the back of head and punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye." She added, "currently, mutual friends-coworkers are telling me she doesn’t regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."

March 8, 2023 -- Lisa Vanderpump Addresses Scandoval

Lisa Vanderpump is speaking out about the highly publicized affair between Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. The reality star was a guest on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she addressed the scandal.

When asked for her initial reaction, Vanderpump said, "Gobsmacked."

She continued, "Flabbergasted. I mean, literally, no words. I didn't see it coming. Nobody saw it coming."

March 8, 2023 -- Raquel Leviss Gives Relationship Update

Leviss addressed the current status of her controversial relationship with Sandoval.

Following her exclusive statement to ET apologizing to Madix and sharing that she is in counseling for her "unhealthy behavioral cycle," Leviss released a second statement, addressing the status of her relationship with Sandoval.

"Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," she wrote on Instagram. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead... Right now I need to heal."

March 9, 2023 -- Oliver Saunders' Involvement With Raquel Leviss

Garcelle Beauvais has a sixth degree of separation when it comes to Scandoval! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's son, Oliver Saunders, found himself locking lips with Leviss during an episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Saunders, who is an employee at Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas, and Leviss' make-out was filmed last year and ended the recent episode of the Bravo series. According to Saunders' estranged wife, Samantha Saunders, they were still a couple when the kiss took place.

"We were together," she told ET. "I blame him. He was the married man. He chose to lie and cheat. Of course, I’m not happy with Raquel, but no, it’s his fault all this happened! It’s very traumatic for me. We had an amazing marriage and were best friends. He was a great stepdad and dad. Everything changed when he was so desperate for the camera and fame. He truly will do anything. It’s scary and sad."

ET has been told Oliver Saunders officially filed for divorce in January.

March 9, 2023 -- Scheana Shay Pushes Back on Restraining Order Claims

Scheana Shay is pushing back at claims made by Leviss in her recent filing for a restraining order.

Leviss' request for a temporary restraining order against Shay, filed on March 7, included photos of Leviss with a black eye and a cut on her eyebrow -- injuries she claims she suffered at Shay's hands.

Attorney Neama Rahmani, who is representing Shay, released a statement to ET, denying Leviss' accusations, both in regards to the photos she submitted and the claims she made in the documents regarding Shay and Leviss' alleged interaction.

"This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period," Rahmani stated. "The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

Rahmani's statement added, "Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."

March 15, 2023 -- Raquel Leviss Kiss Another Unavailable Man on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Vanderpump Rules is back, with the fallout from Leviss' kiss with Saunders taking center stage. On the episode, Leviss has a panic attack after Kent, Maloney and Kristina Kelly call her out for her behavior during their girls' trip to Las Vegas.

After confirming that she did in fact kiss Saunders, Leviss seems shocked that she's being judged for something she thought Kent gave her the OK to do.

March 16, 2023 -- Ariana Madix Speaks Out

Madix is speaking out following her split from Sandoval amid allegations that he had a months-long affair with Leviss.

Madix, who deactivated her Instagram after the allegations broke, returned to the platform to share her side of the story and thank the friends and Vanderpump Rules castmates who have been by her side and supportive in the aftermath.

Posting a photo of herself in a hot pink-and-green dress from a recent trip to Mexico for her friend's wedding, Madix started off the message writing, "Hi. Where to begin?"

Noting that she wanted to share her "most sincere gratitude" for the "outpouring of love and support" she's received since the news broke, Madix added, "When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."

The reality star continued, "To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels."

Madix concluded her message, writing, "What doesn't kill me better run."

March 16, 2023 -- Katie Maloney Addresses What Tom Schwartz Knew

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney thinks the wool was pulled over her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz’s, eyes, by Sandoval and Leviss.

Maloney was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live when host Andy Cohen asks her, “Do you think Schwartz was a pawn in all of this?”

“I do. Yeah, part of me believes he was duped, by both of them,” responds Maloney.

March 16, 2023 -- Kristen Doute Shares Text Messages From Tom Sandoval

Doute is giving Vanderpump Rules fans an inside look at the post-Scandoval aftermath. While appearing as a guest on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast, Doute shared some of Sandoval's text messages to Madix after news of his months-long affair with Leviss. was revealed.

"I believe it was filmed -- he was just gaslighting her. The was no genuine apology. He was saying how she never supports him, she doesn't validate him," Doute said of Sandoval's apology to Madix, which she believes was filmed after Madix found out about the affair.

She added, "He was blaming her."

March 17, 2023 -- Ariana Madix Gears Up for Reunion

Madix has remained relatively quiet since the Vanderpump Rules scandal broke, but that’s about to change, ET has learned.

A source tells ET, "Ariana is getting ready for the Vanderpump Rules reunion. She's preparing herself and getting in the correct mindset for it. She is planning on coming in calm, cool, and collected, but also say her piece."

"She wants to send a huge message and make a big statement. Ariana has been staying quiet for the most part throughout all of this, but that's all going to change once the reunion starts filming. It’s going to be wild," the source adds.

Madix was spotted debuting a new look, after spending several hours at a hair salon. The reality star was all smiles after dying her hair blonde and cutting off several inches. The 37-year-old then went to Universal Studios with a friend to watch a movie.

Madix was photographed dancing and enjoying herself in Oaxaca, Mexico, attending a friend's wedding that was planned long before news broke earlier this month that Sandoval cheated on her with Leviss, ET has learned.

March 21, 2023 -- Ariana Madix Is Out and About

Liezl Estipona

Madix is stepping out. Over the weekend, the Vanderpump Rules star made her first public appearance since Scandoval began.

An eyewitness tells ET that Madix appeared at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles for Make That Sandwich, a show where host Lindsay Ames gets friends to take turns listing ingredients to make a delicious sandwich, which she then makes live for them on stage.

At the event, Madix greeted an energized and eager audience, playing the sandwich-making gameshow alongside Andrea Jin, Michael Glazer, TikTok's Salt Hank, Fibula, and Ames' co-host, Brianna Sedor. This isn't Madix's first time on the show. She has played numerous times, and has supported the show for years as a pivotal player, which makes sense as her sandwich shop, Something About Her, is set to open soon.

March 22, 2023 -- Raquel Leviss Is Confirmed for Reunion

Leviss will come face-to-face with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, ET has learned.

A source tells ET, “Raquel will be at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, in person. Raquel wants to be there to show her face and apologize to Ariana [Madix] in person.”

Sandoval and Madix called it quits on March 10, after cheating allegations between Sandoval and Leviss came to light.

March 22, 2023 -- Ariana Madix Takes Subtle Swipe at Raquel Leviss

Madix is not in the mood to answer questions about one Leviss -- especially while on a coffee run.

The 37-year-old was out in Los Angeles when a videographer asked her if Leviss has apologized for her and Sandoval's tryst and the subsequent fallout that's impacted just about everyone within the Vanderpump Rules orbit.

"I don't know who you're talking about," Madix shot back in video obtained by Page Six.

March 22, 2023 -- Raquel Leviss Returns to L.A. to Shoot Reunion

After spending time in Tucson, Arizona, with her family, Raquel Leviss is back in Los Angeles to film the Vanderpump Rules reunion, ET has learned.

Levis arrived at LAX after news broke that the reality star would come face-to-face with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

A source tells ET, "Raquel will be at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, in person. Raquel wants to be there to show her face and apologize to Ariana [Madix] in person."

March 22, 2023 -- What's Next for Ariana Madix

Madix is channeling the drama into her latest venture -- a Lifetime movie. The network announced the Vanderpump Rules star will have a role in the upcoming film, Buying Back My Daughter.

According to the network, the ripped-from-the-headlines film is "inspired by actual events of mothers who fight back when their teenage daughters go missing and are sex trafficked online."

Madix, 37, will play Karen, a police officer who helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story.

In addition to Madix, the film stars Roger Cross and Faith Wright. Meagan Good will pull double duty as both executive producer and one of the stars.

March 22, 2023 -- Raquel Leviss Attempts Reconciliation

Leviss is sharing the details of her attempted reconciliation with Madix following her affair with Sandoval.

Paparazzi caught up with Leviss outside of a nail salon in West Hollywood, ahead of the Vanderpump Rules reunion. In the video, obtained by TMZ, Leviss, who was dressed down in a hoodie and leggings, told the cameras that she tried to apologize to Madix for her part in the "Scandoval" of it all, but says it wasn't received well.

"We talked on the phone, and I apologized to her over text, but she didn't receive it very well," Leviss, who showed off a scar on her eyebrow she said was from her alleged altercation with Scheana Shay, said. While she said she preferred "not to say" when asked what Madix's response was, she maintained that apology was not received well.

March 23, 2023 -- Jax Taylor Says Tom Sandoval Has Cheated Before

Jax Taylor isn’t holding back! The Vanderpump Rules alum and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, were guests on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where he made an explosive claim about Sandoval.

Cohen asked Taylor if Sandoval has cheated on Madix before Leviss.

"Yes, 100 percent," Taylor said. "I told you I was there. Not only in the Miami situation -- and that was week one of their relationship by the way -- but yeah, there's been other times."

March 24, 2023 -- 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Films

The Bravo Super Bowl came and went. The Vanderpump Rules reunion was filmed in Los Angeles on March 23, and a source told ET that it was "going to be done like never before."

"So many logistics have gone into preparing for the event," the source shared. "Raquel [Leviss] and Scheana [Shay] will both be at the reunion but they are not allowed to be within 100 yards of each other."

The source added, "Each will film with the cast at separate times, and while either isn't filming, they will be off-set in a different location. There was discussion that they could possibly video call in while not on set, but due to the restraining order that Raquel filed against Scheana, they can't address one another."

March 24, 2023 -- The Future of 'Vanderpump Rules'

There’s no doubt Vanderpump Rules is having a resurgence, but the future of the show is unknown, ET has learned.

After seeing how the reunion played out, a source tells ET that the creative team behind Vanderpump Rules is trying to figure out where the show goes next.

Meetings are on the books to discuss the series' future. It has not yet been renewed for season 11. In the next few weeks, they are "going to be floating different ideas to move forward," the source says. "Maybe an after-the-storm way, focusing on [Katie and Ariana’s sandwich shop] Something About Her, and going that route, not focusing on this drama."

What's more, production might have issues with filming. ET has learned that "Ariana said that, unless absolutely necessary, she won’t film with Tom Sandoval. She stated her feelings [at the reunion] and now it’s time to untangle herself from Tom."

March 24, 2023 -- Ariana Madix Addresses Scandoval (Sorta)

Madix could care less about Sandoval and Leviss.

In a video obtained by Page Six, the Vanderpump Rules star is asked about Sandoval and Leviss spending time together after filming the reunion and following news breaking that Sandoval cheated on Madix with Leviss.

"What are your thoughts about Raquel and Tom hanging out right after the show," the paparazzi ask.

"I don’t know what they do. I don’t follow that," says Madix.

"Do you care at all what they did? Them hanging out," he says.

"At this point, I don’t care about anything either of them does," the 37-year-old reality star fires back.

March 27, 2023 -- Does Tom Sandoval Have Regrets?

Sandoval was out in Southern California's San Fernando Valley when the paparazzi asked him, "If you could go back and change everything that happened, would you? Would you go back and change it?"

"Hindsight's always 20/20, man," Sandoval responded. "Like, you're looking to hindsight, like, looking back at, like, when you handle a situation, like, yes, I could have handled things way better."

The reality star was also asked why he felt he was getting so much heat since the cast has always had dramatic situations like this.

"I just think it was really unexpected," he said.

March 28, 2023 -- Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Spotted 'Under Covers Together'

Kent was on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, and revealed that at one point someone recalled "opening the doors and seeing Sandoval and Raquel under covers together" when he was in a relationship with Madix. The cast member then thought, "'This is weird but they’re just best friends.'"

Kent doesn’t give away who caught the two in the compromising position but says it was off-camera at a party.

She goes on to tell Lewis that she did not tell Madix about anything because the two "haven’t been close for a while." However, she said she did tell Shay.

Kent says Shay confronted Madix, Leviss and Sandoval but they all said nothing was going on.

March 29, 2023 -- Raquel Leviss' Restraining Order Dismissed

Leviss' temporary restraining order against Shay has officially been dismissed, ET learned. Leviss and her attorney didn’t show up to court for their hearing and the judge dismissed the TRO.

Shay's attorney, Neama Rahmani, who refers to Leviss by her legal name, Rachel, told ET, "This isn’t reality TV. This is the real world and Rachel’s actions have real consequences. Rachel filed a false police report, a false medical report, and a frivolous petition for a restraining order. Scheana didn’t punch Rachel. Rachel didn’t get a black eye. Scheana pushed Rachel but only after Rachel grabbed her wrist, and Rachel did not suffer a concussion."

He added, "When Rachel realized that she would lose in court and that she couldn’t just drop it, she decided to not show up at all. We were prepared to expose Rachel’s lies, but instead she will have to live knowing that she betrayed two of her best friends: Scheana and Ariana. Instead of accepting responsibility for her actions, Rachel shamefully tried to misuse our justice system to shift blame to Scheana. We are happy that Scheana is now vindicated."

TMZ reports Shay and her lawyer were at the courthouse.

March 31, 2023 -- Scheana Shay Teases Reunion

The Vanderpump Rules cast filmed their highly anticipated reunion and Shay is giving fans a glimpse into what went down.

On an episode of Dear Media’s Scheananigans With Scheana Shay, the reality star sat down with her co-star, Kent, to discuss the VPR reunion, how Madix handled herself, and how Shay is doing after the restraining order Raquel Leviss filed against her was dismissed.

"I thought Ariana handled herself so well. Like, she sat back and looked insanely hot and amazing and just f**king sliced with her words. So good. It was beautiful to watch," Kent says about the reunion.

"So good. I really enjoyed watching that. It was just, there was no response, like, there was nothing Raquel could have said back to her because she just assassinated her every time," Shay adds.

April 3, 2023 -- Andy Cohen Announces Extended 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Cohen says the Vanderpump Rules reunion has so much action that Peacock is planning to release "extended" versions.

On SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Cohen shared some insight into the highly anticipated season 10 reunion and described the day as a "real reckoning."

The Bravo boss said he filmed one-on-one interviews with Madix, Sandoval and Leviss. The television special will be one of the first times fans of the reality series will see Madix come face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend and her ex-friend after it was revealed that Sandoval and Leviss were allegedly having an affair for several months while he was with Madix.

"I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel, so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me, because I had a sense that I wasn't-- now, by the way, I re-asked a lot of the stuff in front of the group, but wanted to get everyone-- and I also, I had things that I had ... my own concerns, I had my own things I wanted to confront them about, things that I had noticed," he said. "I got to do that, so that's how we started and then we brought them in as a group, OK?"

April 3, 2023 -- Ariana Madix's Revenge Dress

Talk about a revenge look! Ahead of the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, Bravo released a photo of Madix's outfit for the special -- and it's fierce!

After her breakup from Sandoval amid his cheating scandal with Leviss, and following her "Boys Lie" style statement, Madix is showing her ex what he's missing in a red cut-out gown that puts her abs on full display.

"Prepare the group chat🚨 #PumpRules Reunion looks just dropped," read Bravo's caption for the post, which also included a pic of Lala Kent's ensemble for the VPR reunion.

April 5, 2023 -- Tom Sandoval Won't Leave the House

Kent is sharing the latest update on the drama between Madix and her ex, Sandoval, following his alleged affair with Leviss. In an episode of Kent's Give Them Lala podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that Sandoval still won't leave the house he and Madix share together.

"Sandoval won’t leave the house. I don’t know if he will now, but for a very long time he was like, 'I plan on being here all week and I plan on using every room in the house,'" Kent shared, before claiming that Madix no longer had a "safe" space to mentally "recharge" amid the drama.

Meanwhile, Doute shared more on the pair's living situation on her own podcast, Sex, Love and What Else Matters.

"He walked in, and he was like, 'Yeah, I know everyone hates me,'" Doute recalled of being at Sandoval and Madix's shared home post-scandal. "And I volunteered myself as tribute and I said, 'I’m going to go upstairs and I'm going to make sure he’s not staying.'"

She continued, "We did go upstairs, and I have to respect that they share that home, legally he's allowed to be at that house. So I reminded everybody that the best thing we can do right now is respect what the laws are."

April 5, 2023 -- Raquel Leviss Pursues Tom Schwartz on 'Vanderpump Rules'

In this episode of Vanderpump Rules, Leviss continues her pursuit of Schwartz, despite his ex-wife, Maloney's, insistence against it.

Ahead of Shay's wedding in Mexico, the group prepares for a white party, happening around one of the resort’s pools. And while it's Leviss who engages in the liplock with Schwartz, it's Shay who once again urges the action, with the soon-to-be bride telling Sandoval that she "wants Schwartz to make out with someone at the wedding."

Madix, Sandoval's then-girlfriend, calls Schwartz over to the group. Leviss is not far behind and appears to join the tail end of the convo, just after Shay asks Schwartz if he’s going to make out with anyone over the weekend.

"I can literally see Raquel’s ears perk up at the sound of Schwartz saying he’s going to make out with someone," Madix says in an interview, while jokingly imitating a dog with its ears up.

April 5, 2023 -- Tom Schwartz Breaks His Silence

In a new appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Schwartz said that the alleged months-long affair between his friend and business partner started as a one-night stand.

Schwartz admitted that he found out about Sandoval's hookup with Leviss in August, but he didn't find out about the alleged affair until January.

"It was like a crisis -- midlife crisis," Schwartz explained. "And what happened in the fall, there's a lot of gray area there. Apparently not though. I didn't think it was a linear thing. From my point of view, it became an emotional affair, which is still inappropriate."

What's more, Schwartz revealed that in Sandoval's confession, he admitted to the affair and that he was "in love" with Leviss.

"I didn't think it was a linear thing, but in January, Tom came to me -- he came to me in January -- and he told me that he's in love with Raquel," he added.

April 6, 2023 -- Tom Schwartz Is Slammed by His Co-Stars

You’re the only that wants to hug him dude. READ THE ROOM!!! https://t.co/2c4zxJBS3W — Katie Maloney (@MusicKillsKate) April 6, 2023

Schwartz got through the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen hot seat, but now he has to deal with Maloney and Kent.

The reality star was put on the spot Cohen grilled him about Sandoval and Leviss' affair.

When Cohen asked Schwartz if he wanted to say anything before the show ended, the 40-year-old reality star said, "If you see [Tom], maybe give him a hug even if he doesn't deserve it. Give him a hug. He's down bad."

Schwartz’s attempt at kindness didn’t sit well with his ex-wife, Maloney, who quickly responded Wednesday night on Twitter, saying, "You’re the only [one] that wants to hug him dude. READ THE ROOM!!!"

Kent also took to her Instagram Stories to give her thoughts on Schwartz discussing Sandoval and Leviss on WWHL.

"Did Schwartzy really just say, 'If you see Sandoval in the street, give him a hug?' We're atomic wedgie-ying his a**. We're punching him straight in the dick," she said, adding "Every time I sit here and say, 'I'm over Scandoval. I don't want to see it anymore.' One of those fu**ing people just meets another level of buffoonery. And here I am. Here I am having to school more motherf**kers on life. What Schwartz said has made me need to smack my vape 500 times and I can't f**king find it!"

April 11, 2023 -- Tom Sandoval Details First Kiss With Raquel Leviss

Sandoval is detailing his first kiss with Leviss. The Vanderpump Rules star was a guest on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast, and opened up in detail for the first time about the start of his affair with Leviss, which began amid his nearly decade-long romance with Madix.

Sandoval explained that, over the last year, he began to "feel trapped" in his relationship with Madix and realized that he needed to "make a change to feel alive again, to feel motivated, to feel optimistic again."

Enter Leviss, who came along "at the worst time ever" for Sandoval because he was "yearning for a connection."

April 12, 2023 -- Scheana Shay Shows Off Her Photoshop Skills

Shay and her photoshopping skills are erasing Leviss from an important moment.

Shay was on the Undressed With Pol’ and Patrik podcast and said after it was revealed that Leviss and Sandoval had an affair behind Madix’s back, she had to remove Leviss from her wedding photos.

"I decided to edit all my wedding photos and put Lala [Kent]’s face on Raquel’s," Shay said. "I had to. I don’t want that b***h in my photos."

Leviss and Madix both served as bridesmaids at Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies in Mexico in August 2022.

April 14, 2023 -- Raquel Leviss Checks Into Facility for Mental Health Treatment

Leviss has checked into a mental health treatment facility, ET has learned.

Leviss' rep tells ET, "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

Her rep adds that Leviss had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," says the rep. "Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Leviss' rep notes that she is not in rehab for substance abuse issues.

April 20, 2023 -- Ariana Madix Has a New Man

Ariana Madix/Instagram

Madix and Daniel Wai are an item. After their Coachella romance, a source tells ET that the Vanderpump Rules star and fitness trainer have been "casually dating" for a month and met at a wedding in Mexico.

Madix was photographed dancing and enjoying herself in Oaxaca, Mexico, in March, which is where she met Wai, and they "really hit it off." Madix planned to attend the wedding long before news broke last month that her ex, Sandoval, cheated on her with Leviss.

ET is told that since the wedding, Madix and Wai have been "having fun" and "right now the two are casually hanging out with no label."

April 30, 2023 -- Lisa Vanderpump and Ariana Madix Address Scandoval

Madix was joined by Lisa Vanderpump at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., and the reality stars spoke with ET about the rollercoaster year thus far.

"Normally, the magic of this show is the ups and the downs... the authenticity of the show," Vanderpump shared with ET. "When people talk about their real lives and their feelings, it's what keeps people engaged."

"There's a lot of people that have tried to mimic us and tried to create shows but without the authenticity of real friendship," she continued. "That's why it hurts, that's why people bleed for Ariana. Because they were invested in real relationships, and that's what people are talking about."

When asked about the show itself, and the stability of those real friendships, Vanderpump said, "Right now it's a mess. I don't know if we can sort it out."

That being said, the ongoing drama has taught Madix something about herself. "[I've learned] that I can do anything," she shared. "I can handle anything."

May 7, 2023 -- Tom Sandoval Announces He's Sober

While performing with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, at The Space at Westbury in New York, the Vanderpump Rules star announced that it's been one month since he's had a sip of alcohol.

"It's been one month since I've had my last drink of alcohol," Sandoval told the crowd, according to a video obtained by TMZ. "I'm just taking a little break for a second."

Sandoval celebrated the moment by taking a sip of his own beverage, which he clarified was a Heineken 0.0, a non-alcoholic beer.

May 11, 2023 -- 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Trailer Drops

It’s all been leading to this. The explosive 3-part #PumpRules Reunion begins May 24th. pic.twitter.com/pItcAkPw5a — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 11, 2023

Sandoval and Leviss go toe-to-toe with Madix and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast after the two co-stars were exposed having a months-long affair.

Bravo released the explosive trailer for the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules and it's jam-packed with tears, yelling, and a heated argument between Sandoval and Kennedy that almost turns physical.

In the trailer, a crying Madix says "can't think of two worse people," and "she doesn't see anything good coming for those f**king rats," referring to Leviss and Sandoval amid their cheating scandal.

May 17, 2023 -- Sandoval and Leviss call it quits

A source tells ET that "Tom and Raquel broke up" in the wake of their cheating scandal. ET reached out to Sandoval and Leviss for comment. Bravo had no comment on the news.

The Messenger first reported news of the split. A source told the outlet that Sandoval's "relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music."

"He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times," the source said. "Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six, "Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her."

