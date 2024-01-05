Scandoval now includes an all-out turf war. Ariana Madix has filed a lawsuit against her ex, Tom Sandoval, over the Los Angeles home they co-own.

According to TMZ, which obtained the court documents, Madix sued Sandoval in L.A. Superior Court requesting a "partition by sale." Translation: she wants the judge to force them to sell the home they bought in 2019 and split the proceeds. And not just that. The outlet also reports that the court documents state she doesn't want a "division in kind," which would essentially allow one of them to sell to a third party.

Madix is making it clear that she wants a clean break, as in she wants them to sell the house and go about their own separate lives. With the exception of still co-owning and co-living in the same house, Madix and Sandoval have gone their separate ways since Sandoval's affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel Leviss torpedoed his nine-year relationship.

The affair -- dubbed Scandoval -- became the talk of Hollywood and beyond. And over the course of the drama unfolding on what seemed like a daily basis, fans soon learned that Madix and Sandoval continued living in the same home despite the affair leading to their breakup.

In fact, Sandoval appeared on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast and explained how they communicate while living under the same roof.

"We have a go-between. We text when we're coming and going," Sandoval revealed back in April. "All I do is I go into my room, and then she's in her room. She's downstairs. And then, I'll go into the gym, and I'll be in the gym, and when I'm done with the gym, I'll go back to my room. And then I'll go somewhere else. Sometimes, I stay away, but I always let them know. I've gone out of town a couple times. But it's been OK. Initially it wasn't great, and I had to stay away."

Sandoval also offered an example of what a text to him by their middleman looks like.

"He'll text and be like, 'Ariana wants to try and use the gym at six,' and I'll be like, 'Ok, great,'" added Sandoval, who said the middleman "runs" much of the household.

Sandoval's comments about the unusual living situation came after VPR co-stars, past and present, discussed Sandoval's alleged unwillingness to leave the L.A. dwelling.

Lala Kent, for example, claimed that Sandoval refused to leave their home, telling listeners on her Give Them Lala podcast, "Sandoval won’t leave the house. I don’t know if he will now, but for a very long time he was like, 'I plan on being here all week and I plan on using every room in the house.'"

And by the way, this is the same L.A. home where Madix claimed Sandoval and Leviss had an affair while she was in another room.

"They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went into bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f**ked her," Madix claimed on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

It should also be noted that, during the season 11 first look released back in November, Madix threatened Sandoval with legal action, though it's unclear if that threat's related to this lawsuit.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres Jan. 30 on Bravo.

