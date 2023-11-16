Ariana Madix is bracing herself for the inevitable twists in the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

The 38-year-old reality star, who became fan favorite of the Bravo series after it was revealed that her then-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was cheating on her with co-star Rachel Leviss, acknowledges that the tide may turn on her when season 11 debuts in January.

In response to an Instagram user's prediction that viewers will shift their sympathy towards Sandoval, Madix replied, "Certainly wouldn’t be surprised if the audience swings that way."

A brief teaser for the upcoming season reveals a heated exchange between Madix and Sandoval. Madix accuses Sandoval of "ruining" her life and her "home," and alleges that he "attempted to kill [her] f**king dog." She warns him that her lawyer will be involved, to which he calmly responds, "I’m out."

In another scene during a beach outing, James Kennedy creates a symbolic division, drawing a line in the sand between Ariana and Tom’s sides. Meanwhile, Lisa Vanderpump appears to advocate for Tom, expressing sympathy for the challenges he's facing after losing his best friend and business.

The trailer also hints at potential rifts in friendships, with Katie Maloney warning that if anyone is friends with Tom, they risk being cut off. The tension escalates as Tom appears to struggle during a therapy session, letting out an agonizing cry.

Not returning for season 11 is Leviss, which ET exclusively reported in August.

"Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing," a source told ET at the time of Leviss, who checked into a mental health treatment facility after filming the explosive Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. "Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."

Vanderpump reacted to Leviss' decision that same month, telling the crowd at an FYC event, "I'd like to have seen her sit down with me and also let the audience know where she was, how she was doing, what her thoughts were, how much contrition there was. And she kind of chose not to."

Vanderpump Rules is set to make its return to Bravo in January.

RELATED CONTENT: