Rachel Leviss, formerly Raquel, will not be in season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, but the rest of the cast is moving forward full steam ahead, with even exes Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix figuring out how to film together.

In early March, Sandoval and Madix announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined the show. It wasn't long before news broke that Sandoval cheating on Madix with their Leviss is what truly derailed the relationship.

After being treated to an explosive season 10 finale, a three-partreunion, Sandoval and Leviss calling it quits and everything in between, the cast of Vanderpump Rules has a lot to live up to for season 11 -- and so far the cast is off to a great start.

ET takes a closer look at what has unfolded while cameras are up and running for the highly anticipated upcoming season.

June 27, 2023 -- Filming Begins

Ahead of the start of filming for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, a source told ET that the whole cast "signed back on" for the show with one major exception -- Leviss.

Though Sandoval had reupped his contract, he wasn't there for the start of filming, because he was shooting another reality show -- Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

June 27, 2023 -- Bravo Looking to Add New Cast Members to Vanderpump Rules

A source told ET that the network "is looking to bring in some new cast members" for its 11th season.

"They have started having outbound conversations," the source said, before adding that Lala Kent and Katie Maloney "are looking in their external friend groups to see who might be a good fit for the show."

July 1, 2023 -- Ariana Madix Dances at Tom Sandoval's Bar While Filming

Madix is a dancing queen! The 38-year-old reality TV star danced the night away at a bar co-owned by her ex, Sandoval, and cameras were there to capture it.

In a video shared on TikTok, Madix can be seen holding court in her quasi-dance floor at the West Hollywood joint, TomTom, which is co-owned by Sandoval and co-star Tom Schwartz. She's movin' and groovin' as James Kennedy spins tracks behind the DJ booth. At one point, you can hear patrons start chanting "Ari! Ari! Ari!"

Madix, who is also signed on to compete on Dancing With the Stars, was clearly moved by the gesture, as she acknowledges the crowd before showing off what her mama gave her.

The 18-second video is overlayed with the text, "First weekend filming vanderpump rules season 11. Dj James Kennedy is playin’ a set at tomtom. Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good."

July 11, 2023 -- Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Film Together

Sandoval, Madix, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast filmed at Lisa Vanderpump's Sur Lounge in Los Angeles.

This was seemingly the first time Sandoval and Madix have seen one another since their epic three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion that was filled with tears and expletive-filled insults.

Sandoval was able to avoid Madix, but not Shay. In video obtained by TMZ, the two were caught having a heated argument outside the bar, where at one point Shay is heard yelling, "If you hadn't f**ked Raquel," before storming off.

July 13, 2023 -- Raquel Leviss Negotiating Vanderpump Rules Contract

As of mid-July, ET learned that Leviss hadn't signed on for the new season and her team was still negotiating her contract with production.

"Rachel’s mental health is the most important thing to her and her family," a source said. "She spent a lot of time working on her mental health at the facility and knows going back to the show and filming will be very stressful."

In April, ET exclusively reported that Leviss checked into a mental health treatment facility. At the time, Leviss' rep told ET that the reality TV star's "family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

July 14, 2023 -- Rachel Leaves Treatment... and Changes Her Name

"After months of therapy, Rachel decided she wanted to go by her government name moving forward," a source told ET, before another source added that Leviss had checked out of The Meadows in Arizona after spending two months at the mental health facility.

"Rachel is now spending time with people close to her," the source said.

As for her future on Vanderpump Rules, the source noted that Leviss "still hasn't signed on to film" the show, noting that "her team and Bravo are still trying to hammer out a deal."

July 20, 2023 -- Vanderpump Rules Cast Films in Lake Tahoe, James Kennedy Reunites With Dog

James Kennedy reunited with his and former fiancée Rachel Leviss’ dog, Graham Cracker, while filming with his Vanderpump Rules castmates (sans Leviss) in Lake Tahoe, California.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," the reality star captioned his Instagram slideshow, which included a second photo of Kennedy cuddling Graham while on a boat with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber. "I’ll take care of you forever, and I love you."

Kennedy and Leviss adopted Graham in 2018, three years before ending their engagement. Leviss got Graham in the breakup, and he lived with her parents before moving back in with her.

July 20, 2023 -- Ariana Madix Has Been 'Laying Into' Ex Tom Sandoval While Filming

Madix isn't taking it easy on Sandoval now that Scandoval has simmered down. A source told ET that Madix has been laying into her since the cameras went up.

"Filming is underway for Vanderpump Rules and Tom and Ariana have filmed together. She has been laying into him while filming and doesn’t have time for any of his nonsense," the source said. "She's becoming more and more detached and isn't affected by him as much."

Despite the traumatic breakup, the source noted that Madix is feeling "empowered and confident" and is in a good place "personally and professionally."

"She's in a place where she’s focused on herself and happy to be doing her thing," the source shared. "She is still relishing in all the support she has received and feeling good about where she’s at in her life, both personally and professionally."

July 27, 2023 -- Ariana Madix Won't Film 1-on-1 With Tom Sandoval

Although Madix, Sandoval, and the rest of the cast are filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, that doesn't mean the 38-year-old reality star will film solo scenes with her ex.

A source told ET, "Tom and Ariana haven’t filmed 1-on-1 and she’s telling her friends she won’t. She’s made it clear she doesn’t want to film with Tom and is in a good place mentally, and filming with him will only cause disruption."

"Ariana has also skipped group things, like the recent trip to avoid Tom. They ended up filming her and Katie looking for new hires for their sandwich shop," the source added.

August 17, 2023 -- Rachel Leviss Not Returning for Season 11

Despite a lot of back and forth, Leviss will not be filming the new season.

"Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. There was a possibility up until recently she'd be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it," a source told ET. "Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."

The news comes just days after a source told ET that the 28-year-old was not filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules because she’s prioritizing her mental health and enjoying a slower life in Arizona.

"Rachel has been spending time with her family in Arizona since leaving the mental health facility. Rachel has been receiving letters from people opening up about their own mental health journey and applauding her for taking time away from filming to focus on her mental health," the source shared. "Rachel is in a really good place and has been enjoying a slower pace of life. She's been doing Pilates and often goes hiking."

Leviss also opened up about Scandoval in her first sit-down interview since in the scandal, in which she spoke to Bethenny Frankel about feeling betrayed by Sandoval and questioned if the cheating scandal was "fabricated" to keep the Bravo series alive, and alleged he was offered producer credit on the long-running reality TV show.

A Bravo spokesperson responded to Leviss' claims telling ET, "Tom Sandoval was never offered a producer credit on Season 11, and had absolutely no creative control over editing during any season of Vanderpump Rules."

For more on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules and the show's stars, check out the links below.

