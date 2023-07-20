James Kennedy has reunited with Graham Cracker!

The Vanderpump Rules star posted photos to Instagram of his and former fiancée Rachel Leviss’ dog with him in Lake Tahoe, California.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," the 31-year-old reality star captioned the Instagram slideshow, which included a second photo of Kennedy cuddling Graham while on a boat with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber. The DJ, who is currently on a Vanderpump Rules cast trip in Lake Tahoe, kissed the pooch in the photo as Lewber smiled at them.

"I’ll take care of you forever, and I love you," he concluded.

Kennedy and Leviss adopted Graham in 2018, three years before ending their engagement. Leviss got Graham in the breakup, and he lived with her parents before moving back in with her.

In April, Kennedy told Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen fans that his dog was "in [his] past."

"Beautiful times, but he’s gone and that’s just what it is," he shared.

At the time, Leviss was in a mental health facility in Arizona following widespread backlash over her and co-star Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair behind his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix’s, back.

Leviss left the treatment center earlier this month and was spotted for the first time on Wednesday in Tucson, Arizona, wearing a "Be a Good Person" hat. Meanwhile, her Vanderpump Rules castmates have been filming in Lake Tahoe without her as she continues contract negotiations with the show for the upcoming season.

Leviss and Kennedy announced their engagement in May 2021, sharing some snapshots from the Coachella-themed proposal, which later aired on Vanderpump Rules.

"James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of “RACHELLA” Friday night... and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon ✨🌵🌙 #RACHELLA," the 28-year-old beauty queen captioned the slideshow post, which included a snap of her shiny new sparkler.

In December 2021, Kennedy and Leviss went their separate ways. The Vanderpump Rules stars took to Instagram to share that they were calling off their engagement. The surprising split came just six months after Kennedy popped the question.

"After these five wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," Kennedy wrote alongside of a photo of him and Leviss from what appeared to be the Bravo reality TV show's set. "We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

Leviss shared the same photo and statement on her page, informing her followers of their split.

