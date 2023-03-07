'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy 'Vindicated' After Hearing of Ex Raquel Leviss' Affair With Tom Sandoval
If anyone is happy about the #Scandoval, it’s James Kennedy.
On Friday, ET confirmed that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits after she discovered the aspiring musician was having an affair with Raquel Leviss.
A source close to production also confirmed to ET that cameras were back up and rolling as the drama played out, with plans to include the fallout of the breakup in season 10, which is currently airing on Bravo.
On Monday, Kennedy returned to the set of Vanderpump Rules and gave a sneak peek of what fans can expect following Sandoval and Leviss’ alleged affair.
The 31-year-old DJ posted a video to his Instagram Story of himself, dressed in a sports coat, on the set of the hit Bravo show, ready to film an interview with the episode’s clapboard showing the scene labeled "#Scandoval." Bravo also shared a photo from the set.
A source tells ET, “James is loving every second of this and relishing in it. He was always known as the bad guy in their relationship, and he feels vindicated now. He was confused as to why Raquel stayed on the show after they broke up since she was a character through him. James always thought it was suspicious and didn’t know what her motive was. He felt like he was being used as a jumping-off point for her to get famous.”
“James knows he made mistakes in their relationship and that he wasn’t always the best boyfriend or fiancé, and he’s not denying that, but he is glad the world can see that she is not an innocent victim,” the source adds. “All the girls were rooting for Raquel to have her single girl era after her breakup with James and rallying around her and they are so disgusted and disappointed by her and Tom.”
The couple announced their engagement in May 2021, sharing some snapshots from the Coachella-themed proposal, which later aired on Vanderpump Rules.
"James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of “RACHELLA” Friday night... and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon ✨🌵🌙 #RACHELLA," the 28-year-old beauty queen captioned the slideshow post, which included a snap of her shiny new sparkler.
In December 2021, Kennedy and Leviss went their separate ways. The Vanderpump Rules stars took to Instagram to share that they are calling off their engagement. The surprising split comes just six months after Kennedy popped the question.
"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," Kennedy wrote alongside of a photo of him and Leviss from what appears to be the Bravo reality TV show's set. "We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."
Leviss shared the same photo and statement on her page, informing her followers of their split.
