The big boss has weighed in!

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is set to film in two weeks and Andy Cohen can’t wait. The Bravo boss confirmed Monday on his SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live radio show that the reunion taping was quickly approaching.

"This is a reunion that's going to be… I'm girding my loins," he said.

Last week, news broke that Ariana Madix and her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, broke up over allegations he cheated with their friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss.

A source close to production confirmed to ET that cameras are back up and rolling as the drama plays out, with plans to include the fallout of the breakup in season 10, which is currently airing on Bravo. Sandoval and Madix had been together since 2013, when she first joined the show.

Sandoval and Madix have had issues for some time, a source tells ET, and had been trying to work them out. The source said there had been "too many instances where Ariana felt like Tom disrespected her and she finally ended things. The friend group hopes the two can work things out but she's telling friends it's over."

News of the split spread like wildfire among the Vanderpump Rules cast, and most notably it was Lala Kent who reacted with a string of stinging jabs on her Instagram Story directed at Sandoval, who told Page Six on Thursday he thinks she's "overly douchey" and not "real."

Now Cohen is weighing in. "First of all, when you watch the rest of the season of Vanderpump Rules with the overlay of knowing that Raquel and Sandoval -- what's happened with them and what was possibly happening then -- it's really shocking," he said. "Even Wednesday night's episode, you're not going to believe it. Watching it with this overlay, there's this moment between Ariana and Raquel where you see where their friendship is, which is good. You won't believe."

"It's quite, quite shocking," Cohen said. "It's very upsetting. It's bad. Poor Ariana. We've watched this relationship from the beginning and you just, you feel for her. I mean, that's the headline. That's one of the headlines. That has to be first when you go, 'Poor Ariana.' She is a treasure."

News broke last Friday that Madix and Sandoval had ended their relationship, but Vanderpump Rules cameras resumed filming after news of the alleged affair went public.

"You may have heard rumors that the cameras were up over the weekend. Yup, the cameras have been up on everyone getting reactions and filming," Cohen confirmed. "You will see this play out in a sense this season of Vanderpump Rules, before the reunion."

On Saturday, Sandoval took to Instagram to address the news and the backlash he's received amid allegations that he cheated on Madix with Leviss.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation…," wrote Sandoval, asking for fans to leave his best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, out of the drama. "Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions."

"This was a very personal thing," Sandoval maintained.

The 39-year-old reality star also urged fans to leave his bar, Schwartz and Sandy's, out of it, and stressed that his business partners and employees have done "nothing wrong."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.