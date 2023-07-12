After the wildly popular Scandoval season, Vanderpump Rules has finally broken through with the Television Academy and scored its first Emmy nominations. The long-running series is up for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, marking the first time it has been recognized in its 10-year run, as well as Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program.

The news comes as the full list of nominees for the 75th annual Emmy Awards were revealed, with Vanderpump Rules competing alongside Indian Matchmaking, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, Selling Sunset and Welcome to Wrexham in the reality TV category.

First launched in 2013 as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo series initially followed Lisa Vanderpump and the eclectic staff at her various West Hollywood, California, restaurants as they navigated personal and professional relationships in and outside the workplace.

Among its many stars is Tom Sandoval, who has been on Vanderpump Rules since season 1, and who had been in a long-term relationship with fellow cast member Ariana Madix, who joined the series full-time in season 3. The two were at the center of a major scandal -- dubbed #Scandoval -- after it was revealed that Sandoval was having an affair with Raquel Leviss, who first started appearing on the show in season 5 before becoming a regular fixture on the show.

The affair not only became headline news, but it led to the breakup of Sandoval and Madix as well as the fallout between Sandoval and many of his other, longtime castmates on the show. Most of them took Madix's side while best friend Tom Schwartz found himself caught in the middle as the story unfolded in the press and on the show, before culminating in a highly watched and emotional season 10 reunion hosted by Andy Cohen.

Prior to Vanderpump Rules, a number of Bravo shows have been nominated in the category, including Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, while Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List has taken home two wins.

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Fox. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

