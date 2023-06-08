It's the reality TV event of the year, but was it... real?

That's the question on some critics' minds when it comes to Scandoval, the jaw-dropping, headline-making affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss that has dominated fans' thoughts and screens for more than three months now.

For Ariana Madix, who split from Sandoval upon hearing that he cheated on her with Leviss after a decade of dating, the idea is not entirely inconceivable, but it's simply not the case for this.

"If I was not a fan, like I wasn't really paying attention, I might think that about any given show at any given time," she tells Glamour of some Vanderpump Rules fans thinking the scandal was all for the show. However, "If someone says that on my page, they get blocked immediately. If they tag me in a comment that says that, I'll block them immediately. I'm kind of like, 'F**k off, this is my real life.'"

The newly single star gets incredibly real about the problems she faced with Sandoval in their sex life, telling Glamour she was "deprived" of intimacy for "so long."

"I feel like I'm someone who craves intimacy outside of just penetrative sex," she shares. "And that was something that I was deprived of for so long. As women, we might bring something up a bunch of times and then we just stop. That's where I was at. I was like I cannot keep nagging this man to want to come home and spend time with me."

Continues Madix, "The way that so many men act like they are entitled to your body and entitled to sex because you're in a relationship with them. I am not your Fleshlight. I spelled out what I needed, but hello. It's a two-person situation."

She also sheds light on the extent -- albeit poorly -- Sandoval went to hide his cheating.

"A few weeks after all of this [broke], I was just doing stuff on the laptop—I bought it, so it's mine now—and I found all kinds of stuff in the Notes app," she tells Glamour. "It would be a note labeled ‘restaurant,’ but then way down at the bottom there's screenshots of text messages and things like that."

Despite how much time has passed since the scandal broke, new light continues to be shed on the timeline of the whole ordeal. Most recently, Leviss claimed in the final minutes of the reunion finale that she and Sandoval had actually had sex multiple times while they were in Mexico for co-star Scheana Shay's wedding in August 2022.

For more of her eleventh hour bombshells, check out ET's word-by-word breakdown.

