When it seems like the world is against you, maybe it's best not to double down and make sure of it. However, it seems Tom Sandoval had a different game plan when it came to the final episode of the Vanderpump Rules reunion special.

Wednesday's special had a lot of drama, swearing, snide comments and bitter vitriol throughout -- but there was one moment that seemingly unified everyone against one common enemy: Sandoval.

As has been the case throughout the three-part special, much of the screentime has been devoted to "Scandoval" -- the drama surrounding Sandoval and Ariana Madix, who split up earlier this year when Madix discovered that her boyfriend of nearly a decade had been cheating on her with fellow castmate Raquel Leviss.

At one point during Wednesday's special, host Andy Cohen asked if Sandoval had slept with any other women since sparking his affair with Leviss, to which Sandoval said he had not -- and denied rumors about hooking up with yet another woman in Chicago last year.

This is when Madix brought up an important point, stating, "Well, you know who he did sleep with after he and Raquel started sleeping together? Me."

It was at this point that Sandoval should have not said anything at all, or he could have said almost anything other than what he did say, because what he said in response was a snarky insult that offended everyone.

"She kept her T-shirt on, it was really hot," Sandoval shot back sarcastically.

In an hour of television filled with screaming and fighting and loud retorts, the speechless silence left in the wake of Tom's comment was deafening.

"You're such a f**king d**k," Lala Kent declared, as James Kennedy asked simply, "What the f**k dude? You're f**king disgusting."

Even Sandoval's longtime best friend Tom Schwartz was left with nothing to do but hang his head in embarrassment and quietly mutter, "Don't say that, dude. Don't say that."

"This is your future Raquel," Kent said, almost sympathetically. "He’s gonna talk to you like this too."

Sandoval's defensive "OK, I'm sorry" response was, unsurprisingly, not quite enough to win back any support.

The moment stuck out for many of those watching at home as well:

Tom better not be implying Ariana’s t-shirt was a turn off while he’s been walking around with that creepy mustache all season #PumpRulespic.twitter.com/TToYwqMlMh — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) June 8, 2023

schwartz is never gonna financially recover from this #PUMPRULESpic.twitter.com/piadJjoV4v — marias mess (@Maria_Ciallella) June 8, 2023

every woman in America when Sandoval made that comment about Ariana leaving her t-shirt on for sex... #VanderpumpRules#pumprulesreunion#PumpRulespic.twitter.com/Mbt80HHKBb — Cayla Nicole (@caylanicolex) June 8, 2023

Ariana - “we slept together after you started sleeping with Rachel”



Sandoval - “…yea you kept a t shirt on the whole time, it was sooo hot…”



All of us watching - #PUMPRULESpic.twitter.com/9THyDUfyAt — Britt Leitner (@itsbritlit) June 8, 2023

tom sandoval: yea you kept a t shirt on the whole time, it was sooo hot

every single girl watching:#PumpRulespic.twitter.com/sKSIKznRHv — Demi Hear Me🗣Roar (@demihearmeroar) June 8, 2023

Schwartz realizing the bar he sacrificed his marriage for is not going to make another penny because he’s partnered with public enemy number 1 #PumpRulespic.twitter.com/BCVL8M3Cnh — Dev (@DevNunnery) June 8, 2023

Check out our recap of the dramatic Vanderpump Rules reunion finale for more on the wild special episode.

