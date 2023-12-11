The Scandoval fallout continues as Vanderpump Rules returns. Bravo's hit series starring Lisa Vanderpump and her not-so-merry band of former SURvers will debut its 11th season next month.

In a new trailer for the upcoming season, released on Monday, dynamics are volatile as ever as Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix begin to navigate their new world after the cheating drama that unfolded between Sandoval and Rachel Leviss last season. A press release for the show teases that the former couple remains "locked in a stalemate" for the house they continue to share post-split as Madix begins a long-distance relationship with her new man, Daniel Wai, and a stint on Dancing With the Stars.

Meanwhile, Madix and Katie Maloney are hard at work to open their sandwich shop, Something About Her, while Maloney also ventures into the dating scene after her divorce from Tom Schwartz. For his part, Schwartzy appears to be channeling the breakup into a jaw-dropping, Ken-like makeover.

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Lala Kent continues her contentious custody battle over 2-year-old daughter Ocean -- whom she shares with her ex, Randall Emmett -- as she begins exploring her fertility options for having another baby as a single woman.

"I'm just a b***h in these streets trying to rebrand," she says at one point, "and get a sperm donor."

Fellow mom in the group Scheana Shay struggles to balance life with her toddler daughter, Summer, while keeping the spark alive in her marriage to Brock Davies.

In the meantime, James Kennedy is apparently killing it. His friendships appear to be strong, his DJ career is on fire and he is settling into a new house with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber. The couple are co-fur-parenting a cat and a dog, named Hippie, whom fans will remember was formerly called "Graham Cracker" during Kennedy's relationship with Leviss.

Then there's Vanderpump, holding it all together. At one point in the trailer, she also appears to attempt to reconnect with Jax Taylor, who exited the series in 2020.

"You wrote me off," Taylor tells her during their sit-down.

"You're such a f**king hypocrite!" Vanderpump fires back.

See the full trailer below.

The Emmy-nominated Vanderpump Rules kicks off season 11 on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Last month, Madix opened up to ET about her take on the first footage that was released from the new season at the time.

"I mean, I guess my nerves, I'm slightly nervous given the tone of that teaser; it kind of felt like there was something being set up. Yeah, a little weird, to be honest, but then I was like, look, I can only just do me, I can't control any of that, but yeah, all reliving stuff always sucks."

Not returning for season 11 is Leviss, which ET exclusively reported in August.

"Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing," a source told ET at the time of Leviss, who checked into a mental health treatment facility after filming the explosive Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. "Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."

Vanderpump reacted to Leviss' decision that same month, telling the crowd at an FYC event hosted by the Los Angeles Times, "I'd like to have seen her sit down with me and also let the audience know where she was, how she was doing, what her thoughts were, how much contrition there was. And she kind of chose not to."

