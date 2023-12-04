Jesse Montana, who has appeared on Vanderpump Rules as a guest star, is dealing with a serious medical battle.

On Saturday, stars of the Bravo reality series took to Instagram to share the news of their friend's brain tumor and ask for support.

"no one is cooler than my dear friend @thejessemontana 🔮 right now he needs our good thoughts and our help," Ariana Madix wrote on Instagram next to a photo carousel of pictures featuring her and Jesse. "please swipe to the last slide or see the link in my bio for more information. the short version is this: jesse has a tumor in his brain and will be having surgery this coming monday. jesse is truly one of a kind in every way. if you are lucky enough to meet him, you are immediately struck by his generosity and beauty inside and out. i love you so much. dark crystal unicorn elixir of life always and forever 💖💖 you got this 🔮."

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Lala Kent also took to Instagram to share the news with her followers.

"Our friend Jesse needs our help and support during the fight of his life. Jesse is one of the kindest people I have ever known. His enthusiasm for life is infectious. He is always the one to make you feel you are welcome and you belong. He’s tough as they come, and we know he will get through this- but we want his sole focus to be on his recovery. Please click the link in my bio to give what you can. Thank you, & God bless you," she wrote.

Scheana Shay also penned a post asking for support for Montana.

"Life truly can change in an instant. I’ve been friends with @thejessemontana for over 10 years and he is the person who lights up every room he enters," she wrote. "On Monday, he suffered 3 seizures and was rushed to the hospital where they found a brain tumor. He has surgery scheduled for Monday and needs all of the thoughts, prayers and help we can give him. The link in my bio will take you to his gofundme where you can read a little more 🫶🏼🙏🏻."

According to the GoFundMe linked on the VPR stars' pages, Montana suffered three seizures on Nov. 27, and went to the hospital, where a tumor was discovered on his brain. Doctors weren't unable to immediately operate, as Montana's kidneys were not functioning properly. On Monday, he underwent surgery to remove the tumor.

The goal is listed as $100,000 to support his medical expenses following the surgery. As of Monday, $86,316 had been raised. So far, there has been no update regarding his recovery from surgery.

