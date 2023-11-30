After announcing her departure from Vanderpump Rules, Rachel Leviss -- formerly known as Raquel -- is starting a new podcast on iHeart Radio.

On Monday, the reality TV star, 28, announced her new podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, which will launch on Jan. 8, 2024 and dive into "the real story" behind the tabloid headlines that broke the internet during season 10 of the Bravo series.

Earlier this year, Rachel became an internet pariah after it was revealed that she had been involved with fellow Vanderpump Rules castmate Tom Sandoval, who was cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

After going through the wringer on the show and on social media, Rachel says she is ready to share her side of the story and give people an inside look at the real her.

"You’ve seen the story and read the articles. You may think you know me. But you don’t know anything yet. For the first time, I’m ready to tell you the real story. I've stayed quiet long enough, it's time to come clean. On my own terms," the podcast's description reads.

"This is MY story. I’m going to tell you what’s true, what’s false and the secrets I’ve been waiting to reveal. Yes, I've made mistakes. But what you think you know isn't reality. It's time to see 'REALITY' through a different lens. And you might just be surprised by what you learn. I've stayed quiet for too long, but now…Rachel Goes Rogue."

According to iHeartPodcasts, with her new audio series, she plans to address a wide array of topics including self-empowerment and mental health while also breaking the fourth wall in reality television for listeners.

The Vanderpump Rules alum also plans to welcome guests who span the entertainment, pop culture, mental health and self-help sectors to discuss topics close to her heart following a "tumultuous year."

iHeartPodcasts

In August, ET exclusively reported that Rachel would be leaving the show ahead of filming for season 11.

"Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. There was a possibility up until recently she'd be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it," a source told ET.

"Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."

Prior to the announcement that she would be exiting the series, ET reported that Rachel had checked into a facility in April to address her mental health concerns amid the Sandoval scandal.

At the time, Rachel's rep told ET, "[Rachel] and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

