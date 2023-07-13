Filming for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is full steam ahead with one major star missing: Raquel Leviss.

ET has learned the 28-year-old reality TV star hasn’t signed on for the new season and her team is still negotiating her contract with production. The news comes after it was revealed earlier this year that Tom Sandoval was cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss, which played out last season.

"Raquel’s mental health is the most important thing to her and her family," says the source. "She spent a lot of time working on her mental health at the facility and knows going back to the show and filming will be very stressful."

In April, ET exclusively reported that Leviss checked into a mental health treatment facility. At the time, Leviss' rep told ET, "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

Her rep added that Leviss had planned to admit herself before the Vanderpump Rules reunion was taped on March 23. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," said the rep. "Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

TMZ was the first to report that Leviss still hasn’t signed her contract.

Leviss hasn’t been seen since April and was noticeably absent on Tuesday while Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast filmed at Lisa Vanderpump's Sur Lounge.

This is seemingly the first time Sandoval and Madix have seen one another since their epic three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion that was filled with tears and expletive-filled insults.

Sandoval was able to avoid Madix, but not Shay. In video obtained by TMZ, the two were caught having a heated argument outside the bar, where at one point Shay is heard yelling, "If you hadn't f**ked Raquel," before storming off.

It’s clear Madix isn’t letting anything get in the way of her happiness. Earlier this month, the 38-year-old reality TV star, who was recently confirmed to be competing in the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, danced the night away at a bar co-owned by Sandoval, and cameras were there to capture it.

In video shared on TikTok, Madix can be seen holding court in her quasi-dance floor at the West Hollywood joint, TomTom, which is co-owned by Sandoval and co-star Schwartz. She's movin' and groovin' as James Kennedy spins tracks behind the DJ booth. At one point, you can hear patrons start chanting "Ari! Ari! Ari!" Madix was clearly moved by the gesture, as she acknowledges the crowd before showing off what her mama gave her.

The 18-second video's overlayed with the text, "First weekend filming vanderpump rules season 11. Dj James Kennedy is playin’ a set at tomtom. Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good."

The cast -- sans Sandoval and Leviss -- were all there, as filming for season 11 started.

Also this week, after the wildly popular Scandoval season, Vanderpump Rules finally broke through with the Television Academy and scored its first Emmy nominations. The long-running series is up for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, marking the first time it has been recognized in its 10-year run, as well as Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program.

