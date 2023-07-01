Watch Ariana Madix Dance at Tom Sandoval's Bar While Filming 'Vanderpump Rules'
'Vanderpump Rules': How Ariana Madix Envisions Her Life Post-Sca…
Sarah Jessica Parker Says She ‘Missed Out’ on Having a Facelift
Lacey Chabert Shares If She'd Revisit ‘Mean Girls’ Ahead of New …
Travis Barker Is ‘Constantly Kissing’ Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby…
NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws and Nephew Dead in Apparent…
Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Rock Star-Themed …
Hailey Bieber Says ‘It’s Awful’ Being 'Pitted Against' Selena Go…
Titanic Submersibles: Bill Paxton on Fearing Wreckage Dives for …
'Sweet Magnolias': Joanna Garcia Swisher Reacts to Intense Seaso…
'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship …
Tom Sandoval Clarifies 'Bodyshaming' Comments About Ariana Madix…
Why 'Boy Meets World' Cast Was Surprised After Co-Star Ben Savag…
U.S. Coast Guard Announces 'Presumed Human Remains' Recovered Fr…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Watch Lizzo's Tearful Reaction to Beyoncé Name Dropping Her Duri…
‘Yellowjackets’ Cast on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’: Stars Praise St…
Kourtney Kardashian Officially Changes Her Last Name to Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim Kardashian Is ‘Intolerable’
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Have a Baby Name: …
Ariana Madix is a dancing queen! The 38-year-old danced the night away at a bar co-owned by Tom Sandoval, and cameras were there to capture it for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.
In video shared on TikTok, Madix can be seen holding court in her quasi-dance floor at the West Hollywood joint, TomTom, which is co-owned by Sandoval and co-star Tom Schwartz. She's movin' and groovin' as James Kennedy spins tracks behind the DJ booth. At one point, you can hear patrons start chanting "Ari! Ari! Ari!" And Madix was clearly moved by the gesture, as she acknowledges the crowd before showing off what her mama gave her.
The 18-second video's overlayed with the text, "First weekend filming vanderpump rules season 11. Dj James Kennedy is playin’ a set at tomtom. Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good."
The cast -- sans Sandoval and Raquel Leviss -- were all there, as filming for season 11 started on Wednesday.
@audpen lord in heaven i love this place #vanderpumprules#ariana#pump♬ Raise Your Glass - Dena Deadly
A source told ET that Leviss had yet to sign her deal that would bring her back to the Bravo reality show that seemingly caught the world's attention. The source said everyone had signed back on except for Leviss, who is in negotiations but nothing has been finalized.
Another key player in the now-infamous cheating scandal better known as "#Scandoval" missing from filming is the man himself, but he appears to have an excused absence. A source told ET on Friday that he's currently not filming for the series because he's shooting another reality series, Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
While Scandoval torpedoed her nine-year relationship with Sandoval -- not to mention fracturing his friendship with Schwartz -- it sure seems like Madix has put the drama behind her. Remember, it was was just last weekend when Madix celebrated her 38th birthday by, again, dancing the night away. She was there with her friends and her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai.
When considering all of this it sure begs the (rhetorical) question: Sandoval who?
RELATED CONTENT:
Ariana Madix Rings in Her Birthday With 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Stars
Bryan Cranston Gives His Best Ariana Madix Impersonation on 'WWHL'
Tom Sandoval Clarifies Comment About Ariana Wearing a Shirt During Sex