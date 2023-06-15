Tom Sandoval is responding to backlash and clarifying a comment he made about his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, during the season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion.

During part three of the explosive reunion, host Andy Cohen asked if Sandoval had slept with any other women since sparking his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, to which Sandoval said he had not.

Madix responded, saying, "Well, you know who he did sleep with after he and Raquel started sleeping together? Me."

Sandoval shot back sarcastically, "She kept her T-shirt on, it was really hot."

The T-shirt comment brought Sandoval immediate backlash from his Vanderpump Rules castmates and online commentators alike.

"You're such a f**king d**k," Lala Kent declared, as James Kennedy asked simply, "What the f**k, dude? You're f**king disgusting."

Even Sandoval's longtime best friend, Tom Schwartz, was left with nothing to do but hang his head and quietly mutter, "Don't say that, dude. Don't say that."

Fast-forward to Wednesday, Sandoval was approached by paparazzi who asked the embattled reality TV star how he is doing amid the affair fallout. "A lot of ups and downs for sure," the Tom Tom co-owner said.

When asked about his intentions behind the T-shirt comment about his girlfriend of nine years, Sandoval maintained, "I've never body-shamed Ariana."

Sandoval argued, "I don't know if that was taken out of context. I think people added their own context to it."

The reality star explained that the comment had "nothing to do with her body. It was more about the enthusiasm."

"If somebody, like, wanted to have sex with me and I, like, unzipped my zipper and said like, 'Oh, hurry up. I gotta meet somebody for lunch,'" Sandoval said.

Ahead of the reunion airing, Cohen warned fans that Sandoval's comment would "upset every woman in America."

During an episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, the EP said, "There is something that Tom Sandoval says tonight on the Vanderpump Rules reunion that is going to upset every woman in America."

Cohen said the comment would "cut to the core" for a lot of women, and called it something "straight guys should never say about women."

Leviss and Sandoval's months-long affair amid his nine-year-long relationship with Madix, now dubbed Scandoval by fans, has become a groundbreaking scandal for fans.

In addition to Leviss, Sandoval, Madix and, the one-hour reality TV reunion, filmed in Los Angeles, brought together 'Pump Rules stars Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy.

Check out our recap of the dramatic Vanderpump Rules reunion finale for more on the highly publicized season 10 reunion.

