Ariana Madix celebrated her birthday over the weekend with her new man, Daniel Wai, and friends.
The Vanderpump Rules star turned 38 on Saturday and showed no signs of sadness as she partied and enjoyed some self-care on her first birthday since breaking up with Tom Sandoval after he cheated on her with Raquel Leviss.
In a post on her Instagram Story, she shared that she went for "a little bday @facegym sesh with" Wai and friend Logan Cochran. She shared a video of herself in the chair, where she was treated to a facial workout.
Madix also marked her 38th birthday with a joint Instagram post shared by her co-star and best friend, Scheana Shay.
Shay posted a selfie that the two took together backstage at What What Happens Live, where Madix wore her revenge dress.
"HBD to my Queen who was born f------ COOL! 👑," the "Good as Gold" singer captioned the post, referencing what Madix said in the season 9 finale of VPR.
"I love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Madix replied in the comments.
Madix wore a black crop top and pants as she partied for her birthday. In her Instagram Stories, the reality star is seen drinking champagne from the bottle and spending time with her new beau and some of her VPRco-stars.
Earlier this month, Madix enjoyed an early birthday celebration with Wai. The pair were all smiles in a cozied-up snap from The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, with the fitness trainer detailing how he and her friends pulled off an epic surprise for the Vanderpump Rules star.
"She thought she was coming here for a dinner, but got surprised by @bradxbrad on the plane then @melissa.marie.3 @meganruth11 @meredithk8 @jasminegoode_ @norms_k @laurenb33 @rwangg @jennjenng @davekaplannyc @chef_michael_jenkins all in the city for @govballnyc," Wai captioned the photo, which was also shared on Madix's page. Among the festival highlights shared were performances by Odesza, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar.
The merrymaking didn't stop there, as the group shared on their Instagram Stories plenty of photos and videos of their fun-filled weekend in the Big Apple that included food, drinks, dancing and sparklers.
Last week, a source told ET that Madix is focusing on her professional life after news broke that Madix’s ex of nearly 10 years was having a months-long affair with Leviss, the reality star took advantage of the moment and released a line of merch she started with fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star, Katie Maloney, called Something About Her. During the Vanderpump Rules reunion, the ladies revealed they've made around $200,000 from the merch drop.
Madix seems to be in a good place following the emotional and startling three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion special on Bravo. In one of the more shocking moments, host Andy Cohen asked if Sandoval had slept with any other women since sparking his affair with Leviss, to which Sandoval said he had not -- and denied rumors that he hooked up with another woman in Chicago last year.
Madix chimed in, "Well, you know who he did sleep with after he and Raquel started sleeping together? Me."
"She kept her T-shirt on, it was really hot," Sandoval shot back sarcastically.
The response was met with shock from Madix and Sandoval's co-stars. "You're such a f**king d**k," Lala Kent declared, as James Kennedy asked simply, "What the f**k dude? You're f**king disgusting."
In April, Madix and Wai sparked romance rumors when they partied together at Coachella. At the time, ET exclusively reported that the two had been "casually dating" for a month after connecting at a friend's wedding in Mexico.
Madix was photographed dancing and enjoying herself in Oaxaca, Mexico, which is where she met Wai, and they "really hit it off." Madix planned to attend the wedding long before news broke that Sandoval cheated on her.
ET learned that since the wedding, Madix and Wai had been "having fun" and are "casually hanging out with no label."
Madix and Wai have both worked in the hospitality industry and share several friends in common, but didn’t connect until the wedding. Madix's friends find Wai to be "a breath of fresh air."
