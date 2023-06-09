It's a Vanderpump Rules twist we didn't see coming! Now that all three parts of the Bravo show's explosive reunion have aired, Lala Kent is reflecting on how it all went down after she and the rest of the cast filmed the passionate special back in March.

While speaking with TMZ at the airport, Kent reflected on going after co-star Raquel Leviss after Raquel admitted to her lengthy affair with Tom Sandoval.

The secret romance, which occurred while Sandoval was in a relationship with Ariana Madix, has been dubbed "Scandoval" and as become a national news topic. In part 3 of the reunion special, which aired Wednesday night, the cast came face-to-face with Leviss for the first time and didn't hold back.

"In the moment during the reunion, after I left, I felt dirty," Kent admitted to TMZ. "After watching last night when she had finally had the breakdown, just as a human, because for me, it's a reality TV show, I feel like we're all, kind of, playing the same game, but when I watched that, I was like, 'Oh, we're maybe dealing with someone who maybe shouldn't be on this type of platform.'"

Acknowledging that Leviss is currently in a mental health facility amid all the backlash, Kent appeared to be more sympathetic.

"Yeah, it can be rough, and you have to know when you're on a show like this and you make bad decisions, these are the kind of things that happen, especially when you're throwing daggers at people while you're doing something like that," Kent said. "You're gonna get the smoke. I don't know how other people feel about the last five minutes, but I did sit there and go, 'Oh s**t, she needs some real help and I'm hoping she got it.'"

As for whether Leviss should return to film Vanderpump Rules, Kent thinks that enough time has passed that the cast could make it work.

"There's been a lot of time. I feel like time has passed," she said of a potential Leviss return. "I can't answer that for her. I think she needs to isolate and really reflect on what she wants out of life... You can come back from this. I just want her to do what's best for her, whether it's on the show or not on the show... Only she can make the call."

As for whether or not she'd film with Leviss, Kent added, "If it made sense, we were never really friends."

Meanwhile, Madix was also approached at the airport by photographers in a clip on Page Six. When asked if she "feels" for her former friend Leviss, she replied, "Sure, yeah," before side stepping the rest of the questions.

ET has learned that, upon the completion of filming the reunion, Leviss entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date, for nearly 70 days and counting.

A source close to Leviss previously told ET, "She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly. Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person."

"Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out," the source added.

In part three of the series' reunion, filmed in Los Angeles, Sandoval's ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, confronted both him and Leviss about the timeline of their relationship -- cursing them out in an expletive-laced fight.

Leviss acknowledged that she's "been super, super selfish" amid the months-long affair, which is believed to have begun in August 2022, that ended Sandoval and Madix's nearly nine-year relationship.

"Selfish does not f**king cover it, b***h!” Madix yelled at Leviss. "Diabolical, demented, disgusting, subhuman. Let’s start getting a better vocabulary to describe your f**king actions, ‘cause selfish does not f**king cover it."

At one point, Kent called Leviss' mental health into question, saying, "My love, I think you need to get mentally evaluated. You are truly insane." Leviss then admitted, "I am being mentally evaluated."

It was in the last five minutes of the episode, however, that Leviss came clean about when and where she and Sandoval engaged in their affair, breaking down in tears as she admitted they had agreed to lie about when and where they hooked up.

"I think it's important to me to tell the truth," Leviss said in the one-on-one interview. "I think that I've been lying and being so deceitful this entire time that I don't want to lie anymore. And it's all out there anyway."

